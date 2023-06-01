EFFINGHAM — Siblings always seem to know one another’s strengths and weaknesses.
They feed off each other like no other. For Cameran and Adysen Rios, that couldn’t be more factual.
“I know what Adysen can do more than how anyone else can play,” Cameran said. “There will be a fly ball in centerfield and I’ll already be running in because I know she will catch the ball, or if I get on base, I know she will move me — I have full confidence.”
That same confidence also goes for Adysen.
A sophomore on the state-bound St. Anthony softball team, Adysen knows that if her sister reaches bases, it may only take one hit to score her.
“With Cameran, it gives me a lot more confidence because she can get on base and if she can get on base, I can get on base and then I can hit her around and score,” Adysen said. “It helps our team a lot.”
Both come at an opponent quickly, too.
Cameran and Adysen are the No. 1 and No. 2 hitters on the lineup card each game for the Bulldogs, making head coach Makayla Taylor’s life that much easier. She knows she has two “cut from the same cloth” back-to-back, while most others don’t.
Taylor added that she finds it fascinating how well they “bounce off” one another. If Cameran were to get a hit, then Adysen would want to do the same, making it an ongoing game within the actual game to a certain extent.
But, even though, Cameran and Adysen are both competitive against one another, that only makes them that much more of a threat to their opponents.
“They are such a threat to people and it’s very few times when people get them out and when they get out, it’s a huge out for a lot of teams,” Taylor said.
Speed is one reason for that.
Heading into the postseason, Cameran led the team with 22 stolen bases; Adysen was behind her with 14.
Both also get on-base at a high margin, leading to that success on the basepaths.
Cameran led the team with a .603 on-base percentage and a .563 batting average entering postseason play, while Adysen had a .347 batting average and a .392 on-base percentage.
Taylor knows that the first three batters in the order are the table-starters for the rest of the team and couldn’t ask for more from Cameran and Adysen.
“Your first three are the ones that are going to create something. Cam finds a way on-base and so does Ady. They find ways to score and that’s what I want to do in the first inning,” Taylor said. “We talk about every game, ‘I want to score early,’ and that’s our goal in those situations.”
Cameran said being a slap-hitter helps with those situations.
“With slapping, you go to contact, so you see the ball much more,” Cameran said. “That’s why we get more of an edge to see and hit the ball.”
Additionally, though they both may have far different numbers, statistically, one thing is a certainty and that is the talent that comes with each of them.
Taylor has seen that firsthand, inheriting Cameran as a sophomore and now witnessing Adysen progress from not seeing much varsity playing time as a freshman to earning a full-time centerfield spot as a sophomore.
“She’s so talented and I’m excited to see, at the end of this, how many records she broke in three years. She’s made her stamp here at St. Anthony; I think Ady will also,” Taylor said. “Playing as a sophomore and finding her way in the lineup and on the field — she’s going to do a lot of great things.”
Both don’t just do their work during the season, though.
Cameran and Adysen each play for separate summer softball programs that help them.
Adysen plays for the 16-and-under Heartland Havoc; Cameran plays for the 18-and-under Premier Fastpitch.
For Adysen, joining the Heartland Havoc program was a blessing in disguise for her.
She mentioned that she lost her love for the game before she joined.
“Before I played with Heartland Havoc, I lost a lot of confidence in myself and I didn’t love softball anymore. Then, I started playing for Havoc and my new softball coach has been great and helped me get to where I am,” Adysen said. “He’s always there and supports all of us.”
As for Cameran, she played for Premier Fastpitch under Parkland co-head coaches Kristi and Dan Paulson at first.
“It’s like playing on a college team. They treat us like their kids,” said Cameran on playing with the Paulsons. “We’ve traveled from Chattanooga to Colorado and spent two weeks together. They’re just awesome. I wouldn’t be the athlete I am without them.”
Now, Cameran suits up for her mother, Stacey, who took over when the Paulsons focused more on their Parkland program.
Cameran called it a “full-circle moment” for her.
“She coached me in 10-and-under, so her coaching me again is like a full-circle moment. She’ll say she’s too old to be coaching us older girls and dealing with us,” Cameran said. “She’s always working with me.”
Adysen agreed with Cameran when discussing the time Stacey puts into making them better players.
Adysen said she also played for her mom at an early age.
During that time, Stacey had Adysen playing numerous positions, which she can do now, though she has primarily played the outfield for the entirety of the season.
“I played for my mom and she put me in every position possible and it’s helped me grow as a player,” Adysen said. “Playing multiple positions, you learn and explore many more things. If you’ve played one position your entire life, you’d never know what it would be like to play a new position.”
Both hope all the advice they’ve been given throughout the years pays off this weekend at the state tournament.
As a senior, Cameran said it would be “crazy” to see her team win a state championship after losing by one run as a sophomore.
“That would be crazy. Since we got second in 1A and fell just short, it’d be crazy to see how we all developed and got so much better than we can win in 2A,” Cameran said.
Meanwhile, Adysen has never experienced this feeling before.
She will this weekend, though, and hopes it ends more positively this year than it did two years ago.
Playing alongside the person she looks up to instead of watching her will make it much sweeter for Adysen, too.
“I’ve looked up to Cameran my entire life and playing with her makes me a better player,” Adysen said. “She always corrects everything I do.”
