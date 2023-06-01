EFFINGHAM — Many have attempted. Few have been able to finish.
Over the last three seasons, the Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) softball team has gone 100-1. The lone loss came to Ottawa on April 8 of this year.
The St. Anthony Bulldogs will look to be the second team to defeat the two-time defending Class 2A state champions on Friday in the state semifinals.
Heading into the matchup against the Rockets, head coach Makayla Taylor is making sure her team doesn’t worry about the name on the front of the jersey.
“When we stay chill with stuff, we’re a really good team,” Taylor said. “We know what we have to do; we have to be able to hit, field the ball and pitch. Defense is the name of the game. We got to be able to have a really solid game — no errors — but I think, for them, I want them to compete and I know they’re going to compete.”
Taylor knows her team fares better as the underdog, too.
After all, they did the same two years ago and it worked out well.
“I still think we’re the underdogs in this situation. We haven’t been ranked at all this season and I’m perfectly OK with that,” Taylor said. “Sometimes people can let that get to their heads and these kids have never stopped believing in themselves and us as coaches.
Why not us? I think you can question that all day. I like to surprise people out of nowhere and that’s what we’re doing again this year.”
The Bulldogs started the season with a 4-3 record, losing to Olney (Richland County) at Bulldog Field in April.
Since then, St. Anthony has strung together an impressive 20-straight wins.
“We started this season 4-3 and it’s crazy to think that, from then, we took that approach of ‘we’re not going to lose any more games from here on out,’” Taylor said. “Their minds are so locked in all the time and that’s what I love about this team because they’re going to create fun energy and, at the same time, still compete and that’s how they are in practice.”
Taylor wants her team to keep that same approach they’ve been having heading into Friday, too.
That starts with quality at-bats, which Taylor’s group does better than most.
“I still want us to have quality at-bats, making the pitcher work. We always have to — that’s where we succeed,” Taylor said. “But, at the same time, I don’t want them to get nervous.”
A mature core of players should help with that.
St. Anthony boasts four seniors, three of which who play daily.
But just as the players have matured, so too has Taylor.
She will know what to expect this time around, even though her team was bumped up to the 2A classification following their runner-up finish.
“My first year going into this, I didn’t know what to expect. I knew the type of athletes that I had and what I was dealing with and to get to state, that put in their mind that they could get here and it doesn’t matter if you get bumped up,” Taylor said. “I think it means more this year.”
