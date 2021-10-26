ST. ELMO (BROWNSTOWN) V. COWDEN-HERRICK (BEECHER CITY)
Jeni Haslett’s St. Elmo (Brownstown) volleyball team swept Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) Monday night in the first round of the Class 1A Regionals at the Enlow Center.
The Eagles won the first set 25-17, even though Haslett noted that her team looked a little slow to start.
“I thought we were slow. I think this is the slowest we’ve played in a couple of weeks, but we did well,” Haslett said. “We did a lot of good things once we sped up and got a hold of the ball, then we took care of business.”
After the rocky opening set, SEB rebounded to dominate the second set 25-11, with the Eagles’ passing being one reason why.
“Our passing was better in the second set. In the first game, we passed everything a little too deep,” Haslett said. “We couldn’t set our front row and were forced to set out of our back row, so I felt the difference between the second and first games was our passing. We were able to put the ball in the net and get some good sets out of that.”
The improved passing game helped get the SEB hitters into a groove, as well.
For the match, the Eagles finished with 14 kills. Laney Baldridge and Morgan Hall each had five to lead the team, while Shelby Sasse had three, and Lydia Smith had one. Baldridge had the most attempts with 14.
“Laney has great netplay and she’s also smart,” said Haslett of Baldridge. “She sees things that some kids don’t, and when you’re a volleyball player, and you can see the court and see holes, that’s an extra benefit, but she’s just aggressive.”
Baldridge also added one assist, three aces, six digs, and one block.
Also entering the stat sheet for SEB was Kinley Carson (three digs), Peyton Garrard (eight assists, one ace, and five digs), and Lillian Nolen (three assists, one dig, and one block). Hall added one ace and seven digs, Sasse added two aces, and Smith added four aces and three digs, too.
Meanwhile, for the Bobcats, who ended the season with a 9-21 record, head coach Katy Noble said it was an overall “up and down” season, but one that ended with notable record-breaking individual performances.
“We started the season pretty strong, and then we hit that lull in the middle, but I feel like we finished the season where we wanted to be; attacking strong, offensively, and working hard,” Noble said. “Wins and losses, our season probably didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but the girls had quite a few successes individually. We had a lot of school, co-op, records broken. Tatyana Duckwitz will go home with most kills in a season, aces in a season, and aces in a match. She did a great job this season for our team.”
Duckwitz finished with one kill, one ace, and eight digs for the match. Gracie Heckert had one kill and four digs. Madison Wojcik finished with one ace, two assists, one block, and two digs. Marissa Summer had one ace, two assists, and five digs. Karlee Smith had one block and two digs. Aspen Rehkemper had one ace and six digs, and Kyleigh Wallace had three kills, two aces, and two digs.
CHBC loses Duckwitz, Raechell Kelly, and Rehkemper off the team next season.
“Those three gave it there all this year,” Noble said. “It’s a hard night for them tonight.”
SOUTH CENTRAL V. MULBERRY GROVE
South Central started the evening by cruising past Mulberry Grove in straight sets.
The Lady Cougars won the first 25-10 and the second 25-11.
Seeded No. 2 in the Wayne City Sectional, South Central plays the No. 9 seed St. Elmo (Brownstown) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for the right to play for the regional championship.
There were no stats available from the match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.