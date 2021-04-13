St. Anthony’s Wade Lawrence said his senior night performance was just a blur.
“We didn’t have a big plan for this game. We just wanted to go hard from the start and go from there,’ he said after leading the Bulldogs(3-6) over Vandalia(0-9) with three goals in St. Anthony’s 5-2 win Monday evening.
“All season we’ve been on the attack as hard as we can,” he said. “We just try to catch them off guard from the start.”
Luke Swingler, celebrating his senior night, had a goal and assisted on two of Lawrence’s goal said, “Wade’s really fast. Usually when we get the ball at center, we pass it back to the midfield and bomb it over the defense as easily outrun them.”
Swingler opened the scoring with a score in the 2 nd minute. Fellow senior Trey Brummer, sprinted down the right side and popped a pass over the defense and led Swingler to the ball netting it for a 1-0 lead.
Vandalia was called for an illegal throw-in deep in their zone and St. Anthony was rewarded with possession and a throw-in. Swingler took the ball and tossed it over the Vandals defense leading Lawrence to net the ball giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage at the 17th minute.
In what was almost a mirror of Swingler’s goal, the speedy forward raced down the right side and lifted a pass to Brummer who was standing just outside the goal line. Brummer took the pass midair and redirected it off his foot into the left side of the net giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead at the 25 th minute.
Lawrence took a bullet of a pass from Swingler and rocketed a shot past Vandalia goaltender Logan Carpenter for a 4-0 advantage at the 27th minute.
Brummer popped a pass to Lawrence who outran his defender netting the fifth Bulldog goal, his third of the half and his third hat trick of the year, putting St. Anthony up 5-0 at the half.
Vandalia, limited to just 11 players, would score two goals making the final score 5-2, dropping a third defender in the back.
“We had a couple of issues with right back because he had to come up a little more and it exposed us in the back. It’s one of those things that they’re learning,” St. Anthony head coach Martin Reyes said. “That’s why I was so excited that we were able to play. I told the guys in the beginning ‘We’re just going to have fun. We don’t have enough numbers; I don’t know who we’re playing. So we’re just going to have fun and gain as much experience as possible.”
“Their defense definitely woke up,” Swingler said.
“Our defense has been a struggle for us this year,” Lawrence said. “We have a lot of new kids this year. There’s a few that have come out and started this year and have hardly played soccer before. They’re still getting the hang of it.”
Swingler said they’re growing into their positions.
“From the first game we played against Vandalia to this game we’ve had a lot of improvement even if the score or record doesn’t say that,” he said.
Reyes praised Swingler’s leadership while trying to be the goal scoring leader. He said he brought in three freshmen and a new goalkeeper to give them experience which took away from Swingler’s opportunities because he swung back to help.
“In the past years, he’s had a really good forward instinct,” Reyes said. “Alot of the time when the ball crossed he was there. Whenever the ball bounced, he was there. Today especially in the second half when I brought the freshman in, he was trying to cover for some of them since they’re still learning. So he was coming down more. That normally takes him from being able to score.”
Reyes said he’s going to miss the Swingler/Lawrence duo.
“They’re good friends,” St. Anthony head coach Martin Reyes said. “That’s what I like about the St. Anthony community. For four years they’ve been together, and they understand where to play. They have come to all of my summer practices. It’s one of those things that they have that little connection.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.