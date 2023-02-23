FARINA, Ill. — Rubber games are always unpredictable.
The first time St. Anthony and North Clay met, the Cardinals ended the Bulldogs’ 37-game conference regular season winning streak, while the second time, St. Anthony was the team to upend North Clay. The Bulldogs defeated the Cardinals in a National Trail Conference Tournament semifinal, ending their hopes of a conference crown.
So, what would the third go-around between both conference foes feature?
A game that came down to the last possession or one that ended well before the final buzzer sounded?
The answer would be the latter.
The Bulldogs defeated the Cardinals, 62-45, to advance to a Class 1A regional championship game on Friday night.
Bulldogs’ sophomore Brock Fearday scored the first four points of the game, while senior Griffin Sehy made one of his two free throws.
North Clay senior Logan Fleener then hit a pair of free throws himself before converting a layup with 4:32 left that made it 5-4.
St. Anthony junior Collin Westendorf followed with a short midrange shot that made it 7-4 before Fleener made a layup.
Fearday then hit a three-pointer with 3:28 left that pushed the margin to four points.
The Cardinals then cut the lead to two points, 10-8, but Bulldogs’ sophomore Ryan Schmidt pushed the advantage back to five, 13-8, after making a three-pointer from the corner with 2:44 left.
North Clay, however, responded with a 7-0 run that saw the Cardinals take a 15-13 lead before Schmidt answered with his second three-pointer from the same spot on the court to make it 16-15 with 1:12 left in the opening frame.
The Bulldogs ended up trailing after the first, though, 17-16, but the second quarter told a different story.
St. Anthony outscored North Clay, 18-8, in the frame.
Schmidt hit back-to-back three-pointers to start the period before Cardinals’ senior Alex Boose answered with a layup that cut the lead to three, 22-19.
Fearday then banked in a midrange shot with 5:19 left that pushed the lead to seven, 26-19.
North Clay followed with a midrange shot from freshman Cody Zimdars that cut the deficit to six, 27-21, with 4:18 left.
The Bulldogs then went on a 5-1 run that pushed the lead to 10 points, 32-22.
Fleener then hit a layup to cut the lead to seven, 32-25, but St. Anthony would end the frame with the final basket to make it a nine-point game at the break.
The Bulldogs then carried over that momentum into the second half, outscoring the Cardinals 18-11 in the third to take a 52-36 advantage into the fourth.
St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker, however, believed that his team left a lot on the table in the period, as the Cardinals were able to claw back into the game at the beginning of it.
“We got the lead and relaxed, which has been a problem for us at times this year,” Rincker said. “I think I called a timeout to re-focus on what got us the 10-point lead and to go out there and play with a little more urgency and discipline to stick to what was getting us that lead.”
That strategy proved to be beneficial to the Bulldogs, as they were able to roll from that point forward.
The three-point shot was one reason for that.
St. Anthony ended the game by connecting on eight three-pointers.
Rincker, though, hopes his team doesn’t fall in love with the three-point line.
“I hope we don’t fall in love with it. It’s nice when it goes in, but we got to continue to get buckets around the paint,” Rincker said. “Those threes become a lot easier whenever you can be present in the post.”
One player that found that formula to be easy was Schmidt.
Schmidt led the team with 19 points. He hit five three-pointers.
“I wish he played North Clay every night,” Rincker joked.
“I’m feeling really comfortable,” Schmidt added. “My teammates, we move the ball around well and I’m feeling really good, flow-wise.”
Fearday added 15 points. Sehy had 12. Westendorf had eight. Junior Max Koenig had six and senior Jonathan Willenborg had two.
As for North Clay, Fleener and Boose each had 17 points. Zimdars had six and senior Levi Smith had five.
“This group of seniors is really special to me,” Zink said. “Seeing their growth and how they’ve matured has been awesome. This group will do great things no matter what they do in life. It would be nice to go out a little stronger than what they did, but it takes away nothing from these guys. They are a quality team and I appreciate their time and commitment.”
Smith added, “Our people are a lot better than the scoreboard says; we are a solid overall team. Josh does a great job coaching us along with Roy (Taylor) and Mike (Bailey).”
Zink continued by talking about how happy he was to have the aforementioned Taylor and Bailey as his assistant coaches.
“Coach Roy has been with me all six years and is a crucial part of what we do day in and day out,” Zink said. “I couldn’t have had a better assistant coach for the last six years than Roy Taylor. Then, we brought Mike on this year and has played a great role. He’ll find things to do.”
The Cardinals end the season with a 21-10 overall record and a 6-2 mark in the National Trail Conference.
As for the Bulldogs, they will now take on Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), at South Central High School, at 7 p.m., with a regional championship on the line.
The Silver Stallions come in with a 30-2 record after defeating Cisne, 61-46, in their regional semifinal played before St. Anthony and North Clay.
“We got our work cut out for us,” Rincker said. “They got a lot of length, a lot of size, a lot of quickness, a lot of toughness about them, so we’ve got to match that and play our game.”
