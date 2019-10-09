The St. Anthony golf team won its own regional Monday witha team score of 313.
Jayden Rios and Jonathan Willenborg each shot 77. Rios shot 40 on the front nine and 37 on the back, while Willenborg shot 39 on the front and 38 on the back.
Rios and Willenborg finished No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in the top five, while Michael Martelli’s 78 placed him fifth overall. Thomas Chojnicki shot 81.
Altamont’s Tyler Stonecipher and Kevin Hall each qualified as individuals.
“The Effingham Country Club was in immaculate shape for this event,” said head coach Phil Zaccari. “It is one of those tougher regional courses and TIm Krouse and the staff at the club did a great job preparing the course and running a smooth event.
“As a team, our underclassmen really stepped up. Freshman Jonathan Willenborg and Michael Martelli came to play today. Senior Jayden Rios also played ‘the shots’ today and showed that senior leadership by shooting 77 as well. Overall, it was a great team win and we needed our depth.”
Girls Golf
The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs took first place in a quadrangular match Tuesday with St. Anthony shooting 162, Hamilton County 202, Centralia 222, and Carterville 223.
Lauren Schwing shot a team-best 39, while Regan Westendorf, Morgan Schuette and Macy Ludwig each shot 41. Ellie Wegman shot 42 and Cara Hakman shot 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.