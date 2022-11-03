They ran out of gas.
After two exciting sets to open the Class 1A Bluford Sectional Finals on Wednesday, the heavily-favored Norris City-Omaha-Enfield Fighting Cardinals defeated St. Anthony 25-11 in the third set to take the sectional championship.
The Bulldogs won the second set 25-22, while NCOE took the first 25-21.
Senior Hollan Everett was at the forefront of the attack the entire match, altering, blocking, and slamming numerous shots.
“We knew we had to get ahead and stop her,” Bulldogs’ head coach Cathy Wenthe said. “I thought that Lucy [Fearday] did a pretty good job of getting in front of her, but she’s got so many shots, and she’s quick, and they’ve got a great setter. Their back-row people aren’t quite as good as their front-row, so we were trying to set the right side, but she was getting over there all the way.
“We couldn’t get enough kills on the right side.”
Junior outside hitter Abbi Hatton struggled to get things going throughout the match, with the long arms and large hands of Everett being one reason why.
Hatton finished with seven kills.
Junior outside hitter Andrea Rudolphi had a team-best nine kills.
Junior Addi Nuxoll and senior Lucy Fearday had four kills. Senior Sophia Seagle had two, and juniors Addie Wernsing and Anna Niemeyer had one.
St. Anthony also finished with three aces, four blocks, 24 assists, and six digs.
Junior Maddie Kibler led the team with six digs. Wernsing led the team with 15 assists, while senior Anna Faber had nine. Fearday finished with a team-best two blocks, while Nuxoll, Niemeyer, and Seagle had one, and Rudolphi finished with a team-best two aces, while Faber and Kibler had one.
Even with the loss, though, Wenthe knows that her team had a season to remember.
She also had fun in the process.
“I never know what to expect out of them,” Wenthe said. “They’re a fun-loving group, they like music, and they like to dance. [Tonight] they were focused and playing hard and wanted to win, but they came up short.”
St. Anthony finishes the year with a 30-9 record, marking the eighth time in school history that they’ve won 30-or-more matches.
The loss also meant the end of the prep careers of Seagle, Fearday, Taylor Quandt, and Ally Repking, a group that Wenthe will sorely miss.
“I’ve been with these guys since the sixth grade,” Wenthe said. “They’re hard workers, great kids, and they’ll do great things in college. They came to practice every day and worked hard all summer to prepare for this.”
CHAMPAIGN ST. THOMAS MORE 2, WINDSOR-STEWARDSON-STRASBURG 0
Like St. Anthony, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg also saw its season end in the sectional finals.
The Hatchets fell to Champaign St. Thomas More, 21-25, 24-26, ending the season with a 29-10 record.
Ella Kinkelaar finished with one ace, two kills, 18 assists, five digs, and one block. Gabby Vonderheide had five kills and four digs. Halle Moomaw had nine kills, one dig, and three blocks. Kinley Quast had four aces and five digs. Samantha Hayes had one kill and three digs. Kalynn Carey had four digs, one assist, and one dig. Ainslie Eident had one assist and five digs, and Reese Bennett had one kill and three blocks.
“We knew going into this game that one team would go on and one would go home. It’s never easy being the team that has to go home,” WSS head coach Ronda Schlechte said. “I think we played scared tonight, which hurt our confidence.”
