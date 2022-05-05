St. Anthony took advantage of numerous Altamont errors Wednesday at Evergreen Hollow Park.
The Lady Indians committed seven errors in the game as the Bulldogs routed the third seed, 10-1, in a 2022 National Trail Conference Tournament semifinal.
Addie Wernsing, Hailey Niebrugge, Nora Gannaway, Lucy Fearday, Maddie Kibler, and Anna Faber collected hits for the No. 1 seed. Wernsing, Niebrugge, and Fearday’s hits were doubles.
Fearday also pitched for St. Anthony. She threw seven innings, allowing two hits and one run — none earned — while striking out 13 batters.
As for Altamont, Bailey Teasley and Adria Denton collected the only hits.
Teasley and Grace Lemke pitched for the Lady Indians. Teasley started and threw four innings, allowing six hits, 10 runs — one earned — and one walk with three strikeouts; Lemke pitched two innings and allowed no hits or runs while striking out five.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 9, South Central 1
WSS defeated South Central, 9-1, in a semifinal of the 2022 National Trail Conference Tournament.
Sam Hayes had four hits — one of which was a double — and four RBIs.
Maddy Pfeiffer had three hits with three runs scored and one RBI.
“I played pretty well,” Pfeiffer said. “That pitcher throws a really good changeup, so it’s really important to keep your hands back and drive that ball to right field because, you know, it’s harder to get that runner out if you’re hitting it to right field.”
Ava Richards also collected three hits, two of which were doubles. Gabby Vonderheide had two hits, and Ella Kinkelaar, Natalie Hayes, and Karlie Bean had one hit. Kinkelaar’s hit was a triple.
Bean also pitched for the Hatchets. She threw seven innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, and one walk with 12 strikeouts.
“I’ve been struggling a lot lately with consistency, so I’ve been focusing on my form and ball placement, and it’s been working a lot better,” Bean said. “Every day, it’s getting better.”
Dieterich 11, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
Dieterich defeated CHBC, 11-1, in a consolation semifinal of the 2022 National Trail Conference Tournament.
Kaitlyn Boerngen, Marli Michl, Lucie Jansen, Ruby Westendorf, Madilyn Brummer, and Estella Meinhart had one hit. Meinhart and Westendorf’s hits were doubles. Michl’s hit was a triple, and Boerngen’s hit was a home run.
Boergnen also pitched. She threw five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, and two walks with seven strikeouts.
As for the Bobcats, Madison Wojcik, Ruby Stuckemeyer, and Addison Wasson collected hits. Wasson’s hit was a double.
Neoga 17, St. Elmo Brownstown 2
Neoga blew past St. Elmo Brownstown, 17-2, in a consolation semifinal of the 2022 National Trail Conference Tournament.
Avery Fearday and Andrea Burcham had three hits. Trista Moore, Haylee Campbell, Caitlyn Sparling, and Claire Walk had two hits, and Audrey Kepp and Klowee Conder had one hit. Two of Burcham’s hits were triples, while one of Campbell’s hits was a triple, and the other was a home run.
Burcham also pitched for Neoga. She threw four innings, allowing three hits, two runs — none earned — and one walk with seven strikeouts.
As for the Eagles, Kairi Speagle, Olivia Baker, and Mati Griggs collected hits. Speagle and Baker’s hits were doubles.
