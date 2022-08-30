Andrea Rudolphi and Abbi Hatton led the front-row attack for the St. Anthony volleyball team Tuesday night against Effingham.
Hatton finished with a match-high four kills to go along with three aces, while Rudolphi had one block, two kills, and three aces in the Bulldogs' straight-set victory over the Flaming Hearts. St. Anthony (2-0) won the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-9.
Dominance in serve-receive was one of the main factors in the Bulldogs' win, as St. Anthony finished with 14 aces for the match.
Aside from Hatton and Rudolphi, who accounted for six aces, Addie Wernsing added one, Lucy Fearday had six, and Anna Niemeyer had one.
"These guys serve pretty well, but the other thing was we were serving at certain people," St. Anthony head coach Cathy Wenthe said.
But while serving turned out to be a plus, one area Wenthe believes her team needs to improve on is consistent passing.
"We only passed a .182. We had three errors in the first game," Wenthe said. "Then, they settled down. They started passing to the net and did a great job."
As for Effingham (1-1), it was a tale of two opposite sets.
The Flaming Hearts opened the first with a 7-2 lead after three-straight aces by Raegan Boone before the Bulldogs answered back, eventually tying the set at 11 after a Wernsing kill.
St. Anthony then followed that by retaking the lead, 13-12, after a Niemeyer kill and ace before back-to-back kills by Bria Beals knotted the set at 14.
Effingham then retook the lead after an attack error, but St. Anthony never went away.
The Bulldogs stayed within striking distance, eventually working their way to a set point after a Fearday ace before another Fearday ace ended the set.
Even with the first set loss, though, Effingham head coach Theresa Vogt was happy with how her team competed.
"In the first set, they did well. They came out, and we served aggressively," Vogt said. "We were aggressive on our serve-receive."
What transpired in the first set wouldn't happen in the second, though, as the Bulldogs burst out to a 7-0 lead before the Hearts eventually got on the scoreboard to make it 7-1.
St. Anthony then finished the match by allowing only eight more points the rest of the way to win in annihilating fashion.
However, even though Effingham came up on the losing side of the match, the Hearts still managed to take home a win, as Tuesday meant more to the community than a win or loss.
Tuesday was the annual "Pink Out" Game for both schools, with money raised from ticket sales at the door going toward cancer research.
"It's always good whenever we can do something like the crosstown rivalry but make it mean more than just St. Anthony playing Effingham," Vogt said. "The fact that we can bring the 'Pink Out' aspect and give back to the community differently than playing sports is always nice."
Both schools raised $980 on the night.
SOCCER
Effingham 7, St. Anthony 2
Maicol Sefton and Roy Arellano scored three goals each in the Effingham soccer team's 7-2 victory over crosstown rival St. Anthony Tuesday.
The victory was the first for Flaming Hearts' head coach Logan Arney, whose team is now 1-4.
Aside from Sefton and Arellano, Andrew Wagoner also added a goal, scoring at the 26-minute mark of the first half.
Effingham led 3-2 after the opening 40 minutes.
St. Anthony (0-5) took the initial lead 11 minutes into the contest on a Manaye Mossman goal before Sefton scored back-to-back goals — one after a runout and score at the 19-minute mark.
Then, after Wagoner's goal, Mossman scored again at the 30-minute mark to make the halftime tally.
Effingham returns to the pitch Tuesday against Mattoon, while St. Anthony plays at Hillsboro Saturday at 10 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Effingham 6, Mattoon 3
Effingham won five singles matches and one doubles contest in the Flaming Hearts 6-3 victory over Apollo Conference rival Mattoon Tuesday.
In singles matches, Aila Woomer defeated the Green Wave's Avery Boyer in straight sets, 6-3, 7-4. Izzy Volpi won her match over Regan Shumway, 6-2, 6-1. Gracie Kroenlein won her match over Lanie Butler, 6-3, 6-0; Ella Seaman won her match against Avery Gill, 6-3, 6-1, and Kaitlyn Parker won her match over Gracie Willingham, 6-2, 6-0.
The lone loss in singles action came when Madison Mapes lost a three-set thriller to Lily Gregory, 4-6, 6-4, 1-10.
As for doubles competition, Seaman and Parker defeated Willingham and Kam Lathrop, 6-3, 6-4, while Kristen Armstrong and Volpi lost to Butler and Gill, 6-3, 6-1, and Woomer and Mapes lost to Gregory and Boyer, 6-4, 6-4.
