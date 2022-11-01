By no stretch of the imagination was Monday's Class 1A sectional semifinal pitting St. Anthony and Albion Edwards County a clean contest.
Of the 102 points scored between both teams, 48 were errors.
The Bulldogs, however, committed less of them en route to a sweep of the Lions, the win vaulting St. Anthony into a Class 1A sectional final for the first time since 2013.
"This wins means so much. We were motivated all the way here on the bus," junior Abbi Hatton said. "We were upset by how we played last time, so we brought the controlled anger and the energy to win."
St. Anthony and Albion Edwards County met once earlier in the year, with the Lions winning in straight sets.
But when the season was on the line, the Bulldogs proved to be the better team, even though they didn't look like it at different points of the match.
St. Anthony won the first set 28-26 but faced a set point after an attack error on the Bulldogs pushed the Lions out in front, 25-24.
A Lucy Fearday kill would then tie the set before St. Anthony blocked a would-be attack from Edwards County to make it 26-25 in their favor.
The Bulldogs then responded with an attack error that tied the set again before Andrea Rudolphi smashed a kill to give St. Anthony the advantage, 27-26, while an attack error on the Lions followed to end the set with the Bulldogs on top, 28-26.
However, that same momentum didn't carry over to start the second.
After a Rudolphi kill tied the set, 5-5, Edwards County scored six of the following seven points to take an 11-6 advantage before the Bulldogs rallied off three-straight points to come to within two of the lead, 11-9.
The Lions would then eventually build its lead to four before a kill by Abbi Hatton, an Addie Wernsing ace, and another Hatton kill cut the advantage in half, 17-15.
St. Anthony then eventually tied the set, 19-19, after a block and then again, 21-21, after an attack error before taking its first lead — since it was 1-0 — after a Rudolphi ace to make it 22-21.
An attack error on Edwards County would then follow that, increasing the Bulldogs' lead to 23-21 before the Lions responded with back-to-back kills to tie the set, 23-23.
Back-to-back attack errors on Edwards County, though, then ended the match, leading to the St. Anthony bench storming the court and celebrating with their teammates.
"It feels great because we all wanted it together," said Sophia Seagle on the win.
Seagle finished with one block and one kill for the match.
Anna Faber finished one ace and eight assists. Wernsing had 10 assists to go along with her one ace. Rudolphi had six kills and one block to go along with her one ace. Hatton had one ace and six kills. Addi Nuxoll had one kill and one block. Fearday had four kills and one block. Anna Niemeyer had two blocks and four kills, and Maddie Kibler had one kill, one ace, and a team-best 15 digs.
NORRIS CITY-OMAHA-ENFIELD 2, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Thirty-five-win Norris City-Omaha-Enfield had its hands full early against South Central in the second match of the evening Monday.
The Lady Cougars battled with the same team that defeated them in straight sets one year ago, winning an electrifying first set 25-21.
"We came into this match knowing that we had nothing to lose. When you're not the favorite, you have nothing to lose, and I told them that's how they needed to come out tonight," South Central head coach Megan Murphree said. "They needed to play with everything they had, which can throw a team off."
Throughout the first set, the Lady Cougars made it difficult for the Fighting Cardinals to get into a rhythm, ultimately leading to their demise.
Overall, it was exactly what Murphree wanted.
"That was our game plan coming in," Murphree said. "We planned to get them out of their system with serve-receive and come out with really aggressive serving, and I think in the first set, we were able to do that. NCOE is an awesome team; you can do that for one set, but you're not going to get away with it for too long; they're going to adjust."
What Murphree expected eventually came to fruition, too, as the Fighting Cardinals won the second 25-19 and the third 25-10.
Brooke Cowger and Emma Jenne led the attack for the Lady Cougars. Cowger finished with nine kills, one dig, one ace, and one block; Jenne finished with nine kills and two digs.
"Emma's confidence has soared in the last half of the season," Murphree said. "It's been an awesome thing to watch."
As for the rest of the team, Sierra Arnold had 13 digs. Olivia Brauer had 12 assists and four digs. Brooklyn Garrett had three kills and 12 digs. Sidney Shumate had six assists, four digs, and one ace. Chloe Smith had two digs. Emma Chambers had one kill and two digs. Jalynn Mitchell had one ace and two digs, and Emma Runge had one dig.
The Lady Cougars end their season with a 29-8 record and a 7-1 mark in the National Trail Conference. They graduate seniors Arnold, Shumate, Brauer, Garrett, and Chloe Smith.
Meanwhile, for NCOE, the Fighting Cardinals will play St. Anthony today at 6 p.m. for a sectional championship.
