St. Anthony's Riley Guy dribbles around a defender during a Class 1A sectional semifinal against Tuscola, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Tuscola High School.

 Minore 'Moto' Johnson Special to the Daily News

The magical season continues for the St. Anthony girls’ basketball team after arguably its biggest win of the year Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs defeated the third-ranked team in Class 1A, Tri-County, to reach the sectional finals, moving one win away from capturing the program’s first sectional championship. St. Anthony defeated the Lady Titans 53-45 at Tuscola High School.

St. Anthony led 16-11 after the first quarter before Tri-County rallied to tie the contest at 29 heading into halftime.

The Bulldogs, however, went on to outscore the Lady Titans 34-26 in the second half en route to the upset victory.

Lucy Fearday led the team with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds and two steals.

Riley Guy had 17 points on 5-of-18 shooting with two rebounds and two steals.

Grace Karolewicz had nine points on 1-of-2 shooting with five rebounds and three steals.

Anna Faber had four points on 2-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds and one steal, and Abbi Hatton had three points on 1-of-5 shooting with 10 rebounds and four steals.

As a team, St. Anthony forced 17 turnovers.

Meanwhile, for Tri-County, Bella Dudley led the way with 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting with four rebounds and three steals.

Josie Armstrong had nine points on 2-of-6 shooting with two rebounds and three steals.

Kenzie Hales had seven points on 3-of-4 shooting with four rebounds and two steals.

Caroline Smith had three points on 1-of-5 shooting with one rebound and one steal.

Thaylee Barry had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with four rebounds and two steals.

Kaylin Williams had two points on 1-of-7 shooting with seven rebounds and three steals, and Sami McClain had one point on 0-of-1 shooting with one rebound.

As a team, the Lady Titans forced 16 turnovers.

