The magical season continues for the St. Anthony girls’ basketball team after arguably its biggest win of the year Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs defeated the third-ranked team in Class 1A, Tri-County, to reach the sectional finals, moving one win away from capturing the program’s first sectional championship. St. Anthony defeated the Lady Titans 53-45 at Tuscola High School.
St. Anthony led 16-11 after the first quarter before Tri-County rallied to tie the contest at 29 heading into halftime.
The Bulldogs, however, went on to outscore the Lady Titans 34-26 in the second half en route to the upset victory.
Lucy Fearday led the team with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds and two steals.
Riley Guy had 17 points on 5-of-18 shooting with two rebounds and two steals.
Grace Karolewicz had nine points on 1-of-2 shooting with five rebounds and three steals.
Anna Faber had four points on 2-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds and one steal, and Abbi Hatton had three points on 1-of-5 shooting with 10 rebounds and four steals.
As a team, St. Anthony forced 17 turnovers.
Meanwhile, for Tri-County, Bella Dudley led the way with 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting with four rebounds and three steals.
Josie Armstrong had nine points on 2-of-6 shooting with two rebounds and three steals.
Kenzie Hales had seven points on 3-of-4 shooting with four rebounds and two steals.
Caroline Smith had three points on 1-of-5 shooting with one rebound and one steal.
Thaylee Barry had two points on 1-of-3 shooting with four rebounds and two steals.
Kaylin Williams had two points on 1-of-7 shooting with seven rebounds and three steals, and Sami McClain had one point on 0-of-1 shooting with one rebound.
As a team, the Lady Titans forced 16 turnovers.
