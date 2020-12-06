Following quite the successful season, the St. Anthony girls tennis team was given their awards for the season.
Allison Kowalke earned the award for No. 1 Singles player and shared the award for No. 1 doubles player with her doubles partner Caroline McDevitt.
The duo proved to be a special one, playing on the final day of the St. Anthony sectional, but came up just short of the championship in a loss to Teutopolis’ Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen.
The Super Freshman award was given to Emily Kowalke.
The award was appropriate, as Emily Kowalke entered the St. Anthony sectional as the No. 4 seed but fought her way to the championship against the top-seeded Grace Hoene from Teutopolis.
Kowalke was familiar with her opponent, she just hadn’t been able to figure her out, as the two had met three times on the season, with Hoene emerging victorious in all three meetings.
According to head coach Darlene Esker, she saw the freshman playing with more confidence.
“I kept telling [Emily] that ‘if you play your game, you’re going to win.’” said St. Anthony head coach Darlene Esker. “I think we finally got her into playing her own game and she actually won, because she was very scared to meet the opponent that had already beat her.
“She was getting to the ball, planting and know where she was going rather than making a quick shot. That’s another thing we had been working on it. She was leading the points rather than trying to be on defense all of the time. It’s hard to play defense, especially with the win.”
After she started dictating the action, even Emily Kowalke recognized the difference.
“It feels pretty good,” Emily Kowalke said. “I had lost to Grace three times, but this time I came back and won. I wanted to be more on the offensive than defensive, because I knew she could move me around. I stuck with it and did better than last time.”
Payton Sehy earned the award for Senior Tennis Bulldog. Sharon Dong earned most improved.
In a year that was termed as a rebuilding year by Esker, the Lady Bulldogs won the singles championship with Emily Kowalke’s win and second in doubles with Allison Kowalke and Caroline McDevitt’s finish, all of whom would have qualified for state if not for the cancelation of a state series by the IHSA due to COVID-19.
“I knew that my freshman had the ability,” Esker said. “Sometimes you can’t get them to know that they have the ability.”
Letter winners for the year were given to (seniors): Allison Kowalke, Caroline McDevitt, Payton Sehy, Sharon Dong, Reese Jones and Kyra Swearingen. Junior letter winners included Ali Adams, Grace Karolewicz and Elizabeth Kabbes. Sophomore letter winners were Madeline Brown and Laura Schmidt while Emily Kowalke was the lone freshman letter winner.
Allison Kowalke and McDevitt will move on, but Emily Kowalke is sure to have quite the promising career at St. Anthony to build on after her big win in the No. 1 singles. State series appearances are almost certainly on the horizon.
