The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs tennis team took home third place Saturday in its first major competition of the season at the Champaign Centennial Invitational.
Emilee Mossman earned first overall among all individuals from the 16 total competing schools.
The doubles team of Allison Kowalke and Averee Greene earned third in No. 1 doubles.
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes tennis team also had an impressive showing, placing seventh overall.
Diana Mossman placed fourth in No. 1 singles, while the doubles team of Allison Brumleve and Macy Probst took fourth in No. 1 doubles.
Golf
The St. Anthony Bulldogs earned another top five finish, taking fifth at the Gary Saunders Invitational Saturday with a team score of 346.
Jayden Rios and Thomas Chojnickiled the Bulldogs both shooting 85. Rios shot 42 on the front nine and 43 on the back, while Chojnicki shot 41 on the front nine and 44 on the back.
Jonathan Willenborg and Ryan Schultz each shot 84. Willenborg shot 44 on the front and back nine.
Schultz shot 49 but shot a team-best 39 on the back nine.
