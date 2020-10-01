The St. Anthony girls golf team took first at the St. Anthony Invitational Thursday with a team score of 159.
Macy Ludwig led the Lady Bulldogs with a score of 37. Morgan Schuette had an impressive round, shooting a 38.
Ellie Wegman shot 40, while Lauren Schwing shot 44.
Effingham placed second with a score of 179. Ava Boehm led the Flaming Hearts while taking home medalist honors for best overall score on the afternoon with a 33.
Anna Sigg shot 43, Ella Niebrugge shot 48 and Anna Frost 55.
Teutopolis placed fifth in the invitational, shooting 196.
Averie Bushue shot 39, Mollie Koester 51, Lexie Niebrugge 52 and Alaina Helmink 54.
Boys Golf
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes golf team fell to Casey Thursday by just one stroke 182-183.
Andy Niebrugge was the co-medalist on the afternoon with a 43. Gabe Schlink shot 44, Hayden Jansen 47, Ethan Thoele 49.
Baseball
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated the St. Anthony Bulldogs Thursday 9-7 in 10 innings.
The Wooden Shoes jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a 2-RBI single from Sam Bushur in the top of the second, and scored two runs on sacrifice fly balls from Dylan Pruemer and Bushur in the fourth to extend the lead to four.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI single from Kennan Walsh to score Brock Jansen, followed by an RBI ground out from Eli Moore that scored Eli Link to cut the deficit in half.
A single from Brody Niebrugge signled home Walsh to make it a 1-run game before a single to right from Colton Fearday scored Niebrugge after Niebrugge moved up on a wild pitch.
The Wooden Shoes broke the tie in the top of the sixth when Bushur drove in Derek Deters with a 2-out single to take a 5-4 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Wooden Shoes retired the first two St. Anthony batters of the inning, but the Bulldogs put a pair of runners on base after back-to-back singles from Niebrugge and Fearday.
That set the stage for Will Hoene, who drove a pitch back up the middle to score Josh Blanchette who ran for Niebrugge to tie the game at five and force extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, the Wooden Shoes loaded the bases with a 2-out single from Pruemer, followed by back-to-back walks from Deters and Bushur.
Kayden Althoff broke the tie with a single that drove in Pruemer and Deters to take a 7-5 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, the Bulldogs quickly applied pressure, with Eli Levitt and Connor Roepke getting aboard with back-to-back singles.
However the Wooden Shoes retired the next two Bulldogs batters, needing just one out to get out of the inning with the win. But Eli Moore singled to left to drive in Levitt and Roepke and tie the game again at seven.
Bushur was hit by a pitch with one out in the 10th and came around to score on a ground ball single to left to take a 1-run lead on a single from Althoff. Althoff was able to advance to third on the throw.
The Wooden Shoes added a run of insurance when Althoff came in to score on a passed ball to go up 9-7.
Bushur was able to retire the Bulldogs in order in the bottom of the tenth to earn the win.
