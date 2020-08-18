The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs are off to a hot start to the 2020 golf season, posting consecutive wins at the Lady Trojan Scramble Monday, followed by a first place finish at the Teutopolis Invitational at Meadowview Golf Course Tuesday.
In the 9-hole scramble at Charleston, the Lady Bulldogs shot a 66, finishing seven strokes better than the Charleston Lady Trojans.
The duo of Macy Ludwig and Ellie Wegman shot a 4-under par with a 32 to lead all scorers. Lauren Schwing and Nina Hakman also impressed with a 2-under par for a score of 34. Reagan Westendorf and Morgan Schuette shot 36 that was not counted toward the team’s total.
“That was a great way to start yesterday,” St. Anthony head coach Randy Blake said. “There was nine teams there, and the Charleston officials told us that they think our team score was a meet-record score.”
On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs shot a combined 166, with Effingham shooting 202 and the Teutopolis Lady Shoes shooting 222.
Wegman and Ludwig led the way for the Lady Bulldogs again Tuesday, shooting a 37 and 41, respectively.
Wegman’s 37 was good enough for medalist honors at the event for best individual score, while Ludwig’s 41 was tied for second best with Effingham’s Ava Boehm.
Rounding out the scorers for the Lady Bulldogs was Schwing with a 43, Hakman with a 45, and Westendorf rounding out the scorers with 50.
“They were gutting it out,” Blake said. “All six of them played well. They were tired after yesterday and I’m sure the other two teams were too. We didn’t expect the greatest scores, but they were pretty good. Ellie had a good day today.”
Despite notching two consecutive victories in as many matches, Blake knows his team can always get better.
“There’s always room for improvement,” said Blake. “We know what we need to practice. A couple of players said there was something wrong with their swing so we’re going to work on that at practice tomorrow. And there’s always putting and chipping. 75 percent of our practice time is putting and chipping.
“We want to build and hopefully be able to play in the state tournament series. We’re kind of looking forward to that and we think we stand a really good chance of making some noise.”
Effingham placed third at the Lady Trojans Scramble Monday with a team score of 81.
Ava Boehm and Marah Kirk shot a 37. Anna Sigg and Anna Hirtzel shot 44. Annie Frost and Ella Niebrugge shot 55 that was not counted toward the team’s total.
“For our first time out it was okay, but wasn’t anything special,” Effingham head coach Jerry Trigg said. “The format of the scramble is to let them have fun and let them hit some bad shots, work it out and have fun with it and ease them into the season. Overall we’re happy with the way it went.”
Following Boehm’s team-best 41 for the Lady Hearts Tuesday, Sigg shot 48, Niebrugge shot 57, Frost 64 and Hirtzel 65.
“They’re excited to be out there and get better,” Trigg said. “We’re looking forward to lots of improvement. We have two seniors and six sophomores, so there’s a big gap in there. They’re all willing to work hard and get better.
“I think they all handled real well hitting a bad shot and following it with a good scramble today, unfortunately the scramble was yesterday. Today they hit a bad shot and to go hit that shot, so I thought they bounced back pretty well on their bad shots.”
In Monday’s contest, Averie Bushue and Lexie Niebrugge led the way for the Lady Shoes who placed fifth at Charleston with a 41. Abigail Wortman and Alaina Helmink shot 48, as did Mollie Koester and Sydney Miller.
Koester earned Closest to the Pin #8.
In Tuesday’s match the Lady Shoes finished third. Bushue led the way for the Lady Shoes with a 46, fifth-best among individuals.
“Mollie is really improving,” Teutopolis head coach Craig Toler said. “She played well yesterday and shot 55 today, which is much lower than her qualifying scores.”
Koester shot 55, Helmink 58, Wortman 63, Lexie Niebrugge 64 and Miller 65.
“With the two different formats it’s rather hard to compare the two,” Toler said. “In my first year with them I won’t really be able to gauge until we play more individual rounds. Most of the scores were better than our qualifying scores, and they’re getting better.”
In boys golf action, the St. Anthony boys golf team traveled to take on Mt. Zion and Taylorville.
The team shot 171, but standings from the event were unavailable by press time.
Thomas Chojnicki and Jonathan Willenborg each shot 40, Charlie Wegman shot 44. Aidan Tegeler shot 47 to round out the scores that counted toward the total.
Lane Ludwig shot 50, Michael Martelli shot 52 and Grant Nuxoll shot 56.
