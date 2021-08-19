Taking advantage of numerous Mulberry Grove miscues was one of the ingredients to St. Anthony's win over the Aces on Wednesday at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Mulberry Grove committed eight errors — five of which came in the first two innings — in the Bulldogs' 10-0 victory.
In the first frame, Angelo Mendella led things off by drawing a walk. He later advanced to third after an error on the Aces' pitcher and scored on a base hit by Eli Link.
One blunder quickly followed the other after that, as Link advanced to third on an error by the Mulberry Grove left fielder and scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.
Following that, Brody Niebrugge was hit by a pitch, while Will Hoene singled to advance Niebrugge to third.
A passed ball then pushed Hoene into scoring position before Eli Levitt plated Niebrugge on a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 3-0, achieving both goals that head coach Tony Kreke set out for his team.
"Our goals are to score first and have a big inning," Kreke said. "Answer back if we get the opportunity to, but also extend the lead."
After putting up a three-spot in the first inning, the second didn't do the Aces any favors, either, as St. Anthony (1-0) pushed across four more runs to take a 7-0 lead.
Max Koening led off the frame by reaching on an error by the second baseman and later advanced to second on the fourth Mulberry Grove error, also charged to the second baseman.
Brock Jansen then flew out after that to bring up Mendella, who didn't leave Koenig on second for long.
On the first pitch he saw, Mendella hit a double to right field, scoring Koenig easily to make it 4-0.
Link then hit a single that pushed Mendella to third with one out, and, from there, the Bulldogs continued to show no signs of slowing down.
With Colton Fearday at the plate, Mendella scored after the Mulberry Grove shortstop could not receive the throw from his catcher on a steal attempt. The Aces' shortstop was charged with the error on the play, as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 5-0.
Fearday was then hit by a pitch shortly after that, while Niebrugge hit a single that scored Link and pushed courtesy runner Colin Westendorf to third.
A sacrifice fly from Hoene then plated Westendorf to make it 7-0, before Mulberry Grove mercifully ended the inning on a Beau Adams pop out to the second baseman.
St. Anthony went on to score its final three runs in the fourth on a pair of errors and a passed ball, but it wasn't just the erratic play that won the Bulldogs the game. Pitching played a role in that, too.
For the first game of the fall campaign, Kreke sent four hurlers to the mound, starting with Levitt.
Levitt pitched two innings, where he did not yield one hit and struck out six batters, while Niebrugge, Link, and Jansen followed him.
The Bulldogs' three relievers combined to allow one hit and one walk while striking out six over the final three frames and leaving their head coach pleased with their performances, as well.
"They commanded the strike zone, and they were getting ahead," Kreke said. "We had quite a few strikeouts; it was a good overall first win and good appearance by our pitchers."
UP NEXT
St. Anthony returns to the field on Saturday, at 10 a.m., when they take on Christ Our Rock Lutheran.
SCORING
Mulberry Grove 000 00 — 0 1 8
St. Anthony 340 3X — 10 5 0
WP — Eli Levitt (1-0). LP — Blake Scoggins. 2B — Angelo Mendella (1). Multiple hitters: St. Anthony — Eli Link, 2-3.
