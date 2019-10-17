The Lady Bulldogs of St. Anthony had split results at the National Trail Conference volleyball tournament Thursday, falling to Altamont 25-8, 27-25 in the first match before defeating North Clay in the second match 25-15, 25-16 to place themselves into the silver pool for Saturday’s play.
Ada Rozene had six kills while Lucy Fearday had five.
Elizabeth Kabbes had two aces while Kyra Swearingen had 13 assists.
In the win over North Clay, Stella Passalacqua had five kills, while Taylor Ritz and Rozene each had four. Fearday had three.
Fearday also had three aces while Swearingen had two and 17 assists.
Stats for Altamont were not received by deadline.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Effingham 0
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Mahomet-Seymour Thursday 25-15, 25-12.
Jacy Boatman led the Hearts with five kills, while Callie Feldhake had two. Taylor O’Dell and Hayley Diveley each had four assists.
Boatman had a team-high eight digs, while Morgan Hagler had four. Diveley had Alexis Chrappa each had three.
Up next, the Lady Hearts will play at the Albion Tournament Saturday.
Newton 2, Olney 0
The Newton Lady Eagles made quick work of Olney Thursday, winning 25-8, 25-6.
Brooke Jansen had a team-high 10 kills, while Renee Probst had six.
Maddi Hemrich had 18 assists while Kelsi Geltz had four. Brooke Jansen had seven digs while Hemrich had six. Geltz and Probst each had four.
Up next, the Eagles play in the Edward County tournament Saturday.
