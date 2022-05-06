The St. Anthony softball team will host a softball camp from Monday, June 6, to Thursday, June 9.
The age groups for the camp are third-graders to eighth-graders. The third-through fifth-graders will start their camp at 8:30 a.m. and end at 10 a.m. The sixth-through eighth-graders will start their camp at 10:30 a.m. and end at noon.
Registration is $50 per child, and the registration deadline is Friday, May 27.
For more information, please contact St. Anthony head softball coach Makayla Taylor at (217) 663-4641 or by email at makaylawalsh@gmail.com.
