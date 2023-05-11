EFFINGHAM — Deja vu?
Just like last year when the road team took Game 1 of the Effingham City Series, the same thing happened again, as St. Anthony defeated Effingham 5-4 at Effingham High School Softball Field.
The Bulldogs jumped on the Flaming Hearts in the first inning, scoring twice.
Adysen Rios started the frame with a base hit. Addie Wernsing then reached on an error that allowed Rios to advance to third and Lucy Fearday laid down a sacrifice bunt that allowed Rios to score to make it 1-0.
Wernsing then scored one batter later on an RBI single by Anna Faber before Abbi Hatton hit a single to right field.
Effingham, though, got out of the inning after Hatton was picked off first, leaving the score at 2-0 in favor of the guests.
Momentum quickly swung to the home dugout after that pickoff, too, as the Hearts scored twice in the bottom of the first to tie the game.
Jerzi Bierman started the side with a single.
Bierman then stole second and third before Raegan Boone hit an RBI single to left field that plated Bierman, making it 2-1.
Boone then followed that by stealing second and third, Riley Cunningham struck out for the first out of the inning and Boone scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
Sidney Donaldson and Abby Cunningham then struck out and grounded out to end the frame before both teams responded by scoring once in the second inning.
Stacie Vonderheide started the top of the second by getting hit by a pitch. Laney Coffin then laid down a sacrifice bunt and Adysen Rios and Wernsing drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Niebrugge then followed that with the third free pass of the frame that allowed Vonderheide to trot home and make it 3-2.
Fearday then grounded out to end the inning.
Mya Harvey then followed that run-scoring frame by starting one of her own.
Harvey hit a double to open the bottom of the second.
Jennifer Jamison then grounded out, advancing courtesy runner Saige Althoff to third before Althoff scored after beating Adysen Rios’s throw home.
Fearday would regroup, though, striking out the next two batters to retire the side.
Neither team would then plate any runs in the third inning.
St. Anthony then scored once in the fourth and fifth to take a 5-3 lead.
Cameran Rios started the fourth with a base hit before stealing second and scoring two batters later after an RBI single by Wernsing.
Hatton then started the fifth with a base hit before advancing to second after a sacrifice bunt by Vonderheide. Hatton then moved to third after a wild pitch before Cameran Rios drove her in on an RBI single to make the 5-3 score after four and a half innings.
“We just came out today ready to play,” Bulldogs’ head coach Makayla Taylor said. “We didn’t play Monday or Tuesday and we adjusted to stuff. We knew what (Natalie) Armstrong had pitching-wise and we knew and we wanted to make her pitch a lot. So, quality at-bats was the No. 1 key.”
St. Anthony finished with nine hits. Hatton and Cameran Rios were the only Bulldogs with more than one hit.
As for Effingham, Harvey was the lone Heart with more than one hit.
Effingham finished the game with five hits altogether.
Head coach Jerry Trigg, however, gave credit where it was due afterward when discussing Fearday’s afternoon in the circle.
“I thought Fearday threw a really good game and kept us off-balance. There’s some added pressure there with the City Series. That’s been our strength this year, but they can shut the offense down anytime you face a good pitcher.”
