It was a struggle the entire afternoon for the St. Anthony softball team.
The Bulldogs couldn’t quite figure out Tolono Unity hurlers Taylor Henry and Ashlyn Miller and, on the flip side, couldn’t quiet the Rockets’ bats in their 8-1 loss at Bulldog Field Monday.
Ruby Tarr, Reece Sarver, and Grace Frye all hit home runs for Unity, while Henry and Miller combined to pitch a gem by going seven innings, allowing three hits and one earned run, and striking out 10 batters.
“The thing is, for us, I think why we struggled so hard was that we didn’t know a lot about the team,” St. Anthony head coach Makayla Taylor said. “We knew that they were a state-ranked team, and I think we came out and we had intentions, obviously of winning — I think that’s what every team does — but I think that our gameplan more so was let’s start where we left off last year and have that mentality, have that game plan, have that drive.”
Bulldogs’ junior standout Lucy Fearday struggled early and often in the circle against the potent Rockets’ lineup, yielding runs in the first, third, fifth, and seventh innings.
Fearday threw over 115 pitches and gave up 11 hits, eight runs — six earned — and two walks while striking out seven batters over her seven innings of work.
“The first game of the season, and I don’t want to make this an excuse, either, but it’s a little chilly,” Taylor said. “They’re not used to this, but she wasn’t hitting her spots.”
Unity scored its two runs in the first frame off the bat of Frye, who belted a two-run home run to left-center field that made it 2-0.
Tarr started the frame by reaching base safely after an error on the St. Anthony third baseman before back-to-back groundouts pushed her to third base, setting up the Frye blast.
Fearday, however, rebounded by ending the frame with a strikeout of Hailey Flesch before the Bulldogs got their first opportunity to see Henry and didn’t waste any time attacking.
Leadoff hitter Cameran Rios started the home half of the first by hitting a bullet to left field that squirted past the fielder. Rios would round third and touch home plate for, what seemed to be, an inside-the-park home run but the umpire instead ruled it a ground-rule double that sent Rios back to second base, while the Rockets were dinged with an error, too.
Nothing would come of the hit, though, as Henry settled down after one of her few moments of weakness.
After the Rios ground-rule double, Addie Wernsing pushed her to third on a sacrifice bunt before Maddie Kibler and Fearday struck out to the end the threat.
Overall, chances to score came few-and-far-between for the Bulldogs in this particular matchup. St. Anthony finished 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, with its second, and seemingly final, chance to cut into the lead coming in the bottom of the third.
Stacie Vonderheide started the frame with a single to right field before Grace Karolewicz pushed her into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt.
Rios then came through with her second hit of the game before advancing into scoring position herself after the throw came into third base, setting up a chance for Wernsing to deliver with two on and one away.
Trying to catch the defense by surprise, Wernsing would lay down a bunt attempt, but to no avail, as Henry picked up the ball and darted it to her catcher for the force at home and second out of the inning.
“I love playing small ball, and the girls know that, but we got in that situation, and it felt like all of our bunts were push-bunts,” Taylor said. “We don’t work on a lot of push bunts; we’re more so squared-up and hit it to the ground, so a lot of the bunts were forced.”
The Bulldogs would manage to squeeze one run out of the frame, though, after Rios slid home safely on a wild pitch, but that would be all the damage that came from the inning, as Henry ended the frame with a Maddie Kibler punch out.
Unity then added on after that, scoring two runs in the top of the fifth.
Tarr led off the frame by taking the first pitch she saw to left field for a home run.
Then, after a Gracie Renfrow double, Henry helped herself with another double that plated Renfrow to make it 5-1.
St. Anthony would then escape the inning with runners stranded on second and third with one away but didn’t do much afterward.
The Rockets retired the side in the fifth and sixth frames while adding a three-run home run from Sarver in the seventh to make the final score.
UP NEXT
St. Anthony returns to the field Saturday morning for the St. Anthony Round Robin against Okaw Valley and Paris. The first game starts at 9 a.m.
