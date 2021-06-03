St. Anthony’s Maddie Kibler put the proverbial icing on the cake for her coach’s first postseason win Thursday afternoon as the Bulldogs defeated Mulberry Grove 13-0 in their IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal game.
Kibler powered a two-run home run over the center field fence, scoring Lucy Fearday, capping off a five-run third inning as the Bulldogs gave varsity coach Makayla Walsh her first postseason win.
“It’s crazy, I didn’t realize that,” Walsh said. “They have goals and I have goals, too. We talk about that every week. What are we trying to attain this week? Even for them, it’s been really fun with them. To me, it’s another win. It’s fun.”
The Bulldogs roughed up Mulberry Grove’s Jessi Mezo, dropping five runs in the first inning, buoyed by a two-run double by Fearday, with another three in the second, and five more in the third. Mezo allowed 13 runs, only 5 earned, on 8 hits with two walks. Her defense gave up six errors leading to the other eight unearned runs.
“I tell these girls when you have a lower seed you can’t play down,” Walsh said. “You have to play the game you know. You can’t let off on stuff. I want them to play to the level they’re capable of. I tell them ‘Get here. Score as many runs as you can.’”
St. Anthony’s pitching was just as effective. Stacie Vonderheide with the win pitched one-hit ball with three strikeouts, while Addie Wernsing pitched two innings in relief striking out three. The duo made 55 pitches, 39 for strikes. The lone hit for Mulberry Grove was an inconsequential single by Dakota Kreup in the second inning.
“I think we threw around 50 pitches today,” Walsh said. “You have to consistently throw strikes and move it around in the zone – high, low, inside, outside. You have to do all of that stuff. That’s when you’re going to be a really good pitcher.”
Walsh said she’ll have Fearday and Sydney Kibler available tomorrow on rested arms.
“It’s nice because I’ll have fresh arms tomorrow,” she said. “Lucy didn’t pitch and neither did Sydney. So I’ll have both of them tomorrow.”
Maddie Kibler retains, for the time being, a ‘power chain’ for hitting the home run – an in-team competition Walsh started.
“We have a power chain that I started two years ago,” Walsh said. “It’s a fun rivalry for the girls. Whenever someone hits a home run, that person gets the power chain. It’s consistently being passed around. It’s a fun game for them to keep doing and compete against each other.”
The Bulldogs went through a small drought after the Teutopolis game where they lost 14-6, then losing two more to Effingham within a week. Since then, her squad as gone 13-2.
“I feel like in a season you’re going to have highs and lows,” Walsh said. “I’d rather have a low point in the middle of the season than at the end of it. Ever since that, they’ve put a good head on their shoulders and been ready to go. It’s been a long season, since technically this is supposed to be state this weekend. I’ve told them – two weeks let’s do this. They all have a good mindset on.”
The Bulldogs will face Altamont Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Bulldog Field for the regional title, a squad they’ve defeated three times this year by scores of 32-1, 7-0, and 9-0.
“Altamont’s Teasley is a really good pitcher,” Walsh said. “I think the girls are ready.”
