ST. ANTHONY V. RANTOUL
Needing his team to step up, St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker got just that in Saturday's seventh-place game against Rantoul.
Bulldogs sophomore Max Koenig finished with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting, giving St. Anthony (1-3) the lift they desperately needed in its 62-58 overtime victory over the Eagles.
"Max stepped up and we needed him to step up," Rincker said. "Craig was in foul trouble and we were having trouble scoring here all week and Max stepped up and said, 'You know what, let's see what I can do.' I feel like that was his mentality. He wasn't scared of the moment and I'm sure thankful that he wasn't. That was a huge lift."
Koenig scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, a period that saw the Bulldogs regain the lead and put themselves in a similar spot that they were in on Wednesday night against Breese Central -- a winnable contest that had the hosts in a fight to the end.
Unlike that battle, though, the Bulldogs were the ones to win the bout, with a late surge being one of the main reasons why.
Down by nine points in the fourth, St. Anthony knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Rantoul lead to three points. Koenig hit the first three, while sophomore Collin Westendorf made the second.
Then, with 2:56 left in regulation, Koenig knocked down another three, this one from the top of the arc, that gave St. Anthony a 47-46 lead before an intentional foul assessed to the Bulldogs allowed Rantoul to tie the game at 47.
However, that tie was short-lived after Westendorf drove into the heart of the Eagles' defense and hit a short jumper that made it 49-47.
From there, it looked like St. Anthony would pull ahead, but that would not happen.
Rantoul continued to stay within striking distance, sending the game into overtime after Marcus Lee hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left that tied the game.
Could that moment have deflated a Bulldogs team needing a win in the worst way?
Yes, but it didn't.
No matter the situation, St. Anthony dug deep, including at the end of regulation when they had another deflating moment.
With time winding down, Westendorf had a chance at winning the game. As he released the ball from his fingertips, though, all he could do was watch his shot nearly drop but instead rim out, sending the game into overtime.
"The ball almost dropped and we're talking a lot sooner than we are now if that ball drops," Rincker said. "[The play] wasn't necessarily for Colin, but Griffin made a smart play. He's a good passer and he found him in rhythm. He just missed it."
Instead of hanging their hands, though, the Bulldogs never let that bother them, as they ended up outscoring Rantoul in overtime, 9-5, sealing the win in the process.
"It's important for our confidence," said Rincker of the win. "Win or lose in a game like we played tonight, we have confidence rolling into next week, but coming away with the win and winning that close game is important to make sure that we got one this week."
EFFINGHAM V. MATTOON
After an exhilarating crosstown matchup Friday night against St. Anthony, Effingham returned to the court Saturday for an Apollo Conference matchup against Mattoon.
The Hearts, however, couldn't duplicate that same result, falling to the Green Wave 54-40.
Senior Jett Volpi was the high-man for Effingham (2-2) with 14 points. He shot 5-of-10 from the floor and 4-of-9 from three, while senior Garrett Wolfe finished with 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting and 3-of-15 behind-the-arc. Those two were the only Hearts to reach double-figures in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.