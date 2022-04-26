It took three innings, but once the St. Anthony softball team found its groove, they wasted little time making its presence felt.
The Bulldogs scored 12 runs in two innings in their 16-4 win over Dieterich Monday at Bulldog Field in a game originally scheduled to be a road contest for St. Anthony. Wet field conditions, however, made the game unplayable at Dieterich, which then moved it to St. Anthony with the Bulldogs still featured as the guests nonetheless.
Being the home or away team on the scoreboard wouldn’t necessarily affect the outcome in the long run, though, as the Bulldogs scored six runs in the third and six more in the fourth.
St. Anthony opened the third with an Anna Faber walk before Abbi Hatton singled to push Faber to third and Grace Karolewicz got hit by a pitch to load the bases for the top of the order.
Cameran Rios then reached first safely on a fielder’s choice, while Addie Wernsing drove in another on an RBI single and Hailey Niebrugge drove in the third after getting hit by a pitch.
Lucy Fearday then plated two more with an RBI single to make it 5-0 before Niebrugge scored after an error on the Movin’ Maroons catcher to make it 6-0.
Then, after retiring the side in order in the bottom of the third, the St. Anthony offense stayed hot in the top of the fourth.
Hatton started the inning after reaching base on an error.
Karolewciz then reached base on another Dieterich error before Hatton eventually scored on the third error of the frame.
Then, following a Rios walk, Wernsing drove in two runners on an RBI double to make it 9-0.
Niebrugge then grounded out for the first out of the frame before Fearday drew a walk, and Alexis Stephens hit an RBI groundout to make it 10-0.
Kallie Kabbes then made it 11-0 on an RBI double before three straight walks forced in another run to make it 12-0.
Dieterich finished with 10 walks in the game to go along with five errors.
St. Anthony finished with nine hits. Wernsing and Kabbes had two, while Nora Gannaway, Niebrugge, Fearday, Hatton, and Laney Coffin had one.
As for the Movin’ Maroons, Kaitlyn Boerngen, Lucie Jansen, Marli Michl, Ruby Westendorf, and Estella Meinhart had one hit.
