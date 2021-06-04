St. Anthony’s Maddie Kibler did it again. Kibler hit her second home run in as many days, leading the Bulldogs over Altamont 9-1 in securing their regional championship.
Altamont got on the board first when Taylor Mette scored on an error by St. Anthony shortstop Cameron Rios, giving them a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Rios would make up for her error in the third inning that cost the Bulldogs a run by driving in Grace Karolewicz, tying the score 1-1.
Addie Wernsing would push St. Anthony ahead 2-1 on a sacrifice fly that scored Rios,
The Bulldogs would add four more in the fifth and three more in the sixth for the 9-1 victory.
Lucy Fearday continued pitching strong for the Bulldogs. Fearday pitched seven innings allowing the one unearned run on eight hits, striking out 11 and walking one.
Altamont’s Bailey Teasley, in the loss, allowed 9 runs, 8 earned, on 11 hits while giving up a walk and a homerun.
Rios went 2-for-4 driving in two runs and scoring twice. Kibler went 1-for-2 with two rbi and scoring a run.
Altamont’s Taylor Mette went 2-for-4 and Ellie McManaway went 2-for-3.
The Bulldogs play Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Hutsonville/Palestine at St. Anthony.
Meanwhile, St. Anthony’s baseball team defeated Hutsonville/Palestine 15-0 to win their Class 1A regional championship. The advance and will play Monday at 4:30 p.m.
