ROBINSON –St. Anthony’s golf team faced their first true test in repeating as state champions and found out it was themselves as they finished 3 strokes behind on penalty shots to eventual Robinson Invitational winner Carmi at Quail Creek Golf Club.
“We need to keep the ball in play,” coach Phil Zaccari said. “Everyone took a penalty shot. We need to execute better. Carmi was good, they shot a 312.”
Senior Jayden Rios shot a 74 and played “one bad hole”.
“He shot two out of play on the same hole. Freshman Michael Martelli shot an 82 and two out of play early on,” Zaccari said.
Senior Luke Flaig didn’t have a good day with an 85, but it could be attributed to an injury.
“Luke didn’t strike the ball well,” Zaccari said. “He said he tweaked his back and tried to grind it out. He shot an 85 which isn’t terrible. He’ll ice his back tonight and we’ll see if he plays tomorrow.”
Fellow senior Ryan Schultz put two balls out of bounds en route to an 84.
“If he fixes that, he’s under 80,” Zaccari said.
Even with the execution errors leading to a second place finish behind an opponent who could be a roadblock to another state title, Zaccari said the four underclassmen are taking charge.
“The maturity our freshman are showing is really good,” he said. “It’s beyond what we would expect at this with two freshman in the top four.”
“Martelli recovered well from an early error; Johnathan Willenborg shot an 80 on a course he didn’t strike well. Sophomore Thomas Chojnicki shot his best round to date with a 79. I said congratulations. That’s awesome and keep it up!
“We’re exceeding with two freshman in the top four. This wasn’t necessarily expected this early. If this is what our baseline is and we continue to improve we’re going to be in a good spot come postseason time.”
Zaccari said the seniors did what they had to but the team needs to fix the mental mistakes.
“All of our guys finished in the top 20, and four in the top 10.”
“We need to remember what we did wrong, and don’t repeat it. It’ll come with experience. We have eight players on the team and only two have solid experience We’re ahead of the curve,” Zaccari said.
“We’ve played a lot of golf and we’re hoping to fix our mistakes one mistake at a time.”
Girls Golf
St. Anthony girls golf team won the Charleston nine hole scramble with a team score of 73.
The duo of Macy Ludwig and Ellie Wegman shot a 1 under score of 35 to lead the way. The team of Lauren Schwing and Morgan Schuette shot a 38 as our other counting score. Reagan Westendorf and Nina Hakman shot a 39 for our non counting score. Macy Ludwig, and Ellie Wegman also won individual medals finishing in second place with their 35 score.
