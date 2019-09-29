The St. Anthony golf team took first place at the Centralia Better Ball Invitational Saturday with a team score of 220.
Luke Flaig and Thomas Chojnicki shot a 71. 37 on the front nine and a 34 on the back.
Jayden Rios and Jonathan Willenborg shot a combined 72, 33 on the front and 39 on the back.
Ryan Schults and Michael Martelli shot a 77, 38 on the front and 29 on the back.
The Neoga Indians baseball team topped South Central in a National Trail Conference matchup Friday, 7-4.
Neoga managed to score three runs right out of the gate in the top of the first inning.
The Indians benefited from three-straight walks, followed by a single from Adam Fearday to drive in Trenton Moore.
With the bases still loaded, Isaac Walk drew a walk to drive in Nate Lacy for the second run of the inning. The third run of the inning also came on a walk to Trevor Roy that scored Chase Banning.
In the bottom of the second, the Cougars took advantage of an error by Neoga to put South Central on the board. The Cougars managed to tie the game on a two-RBI single from Sebastian Cowger to score Aaron Dodson and Andrew Lybarger.
The score remained tied at three until the top of the sixth, when the Indians had the bases loaded with two outs. Flashing some situational hitting, Chase Banning drove a 2-0 pitch up the middle to score Justin Bullock and Kaden Young to reclaim the lead at 5-3.
Adam Fearday managed to single home Moore to make it 6-3, while Banning was able to score on an error to make it 7-3.
The Cougars managed to cut into the lead when a single from Chase Dodson drove in Aaron Dodson to make it 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth. But that’s as close as they would get, as Fearday came in with one out in the seventh for the save opportunity. He struck out both batters he faced, helping secure his team and Walk the win. Walk allowed one earned run over 6 1/3 innings.
Pana 3, St. Anthony 2
The St. Anthony Bulldogs narrowly fell to Pana Saturday.
The goals goals were scored by Luke Swingler and Reilly Ashton.
Ivan Dong has eight saves.
Hoopeston 3, Teutopolis 0
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoe slost to Hoopeston Saturday 3-0.
Hoopeston, one of the better teams in the state, has four players over 15 goals this season and two over 20.
