A slow start didn't bother the St. Anthony girls' basketball team on Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 National Trail Conference) battled through first-game jitters to romp National Trail Conference and county rival Dieterich (0-2, 0-1 National Trail Conference), 76-50, at the Enlow Center.
"First quarter, there was no defense. So, when we came into the second quarter, we committed to playing defense," St. Anthony head coach Aaron Rios said. "We went to a different strategy with our 1-3-1, and they dominated us [early], but I'm very pleased with this group."
The Bulldogs only led by one point, 21-20, after the opening period.
St. Anthony would find its rhythm — offensively — once the second quarter started, though, led by freshman Nancy Ruholl.
Ruholl finished with 11 first-half points, eight in the second quarter.
Ruholl's first 3-pointer of the second quarter came at a crucial time, too, as she broke an 18-18 tie, while her second one of the period pushed the Bulldogs' lead out to four points, 24-20.
Altogether, the highly-touted freshman hit four 3-pointers in her debut and finished with 17 points.
"She has the potential to be good for us as a freshman," said Rios of Ruholl. "She didn't start because we saw some things in the last few weeks that we had to tune up, and we saw things even better from her tonight."
Ruholl was one of four Bulldogs to reach double-figures in scoring.
Senior Lucy Fearday also finished with 17 points. Senior Anna Faber had 16, and junior Stacie Vonderheide had 12.
Vonderheide did most of her work in the first half, scoring eight of her 12 in the opening period.
"Stacie got off to a good start; she had eight in the first quarter, but she had three fouls in the first half, so we had to sit her," Rios said.
As for Faber, she was consistent the entire night; she finished with 12 in the first half and 16 in the game.
"Last year, we talked about teams not keying on those two," said Rios of Faber and Vonderheide. "But, now those two are stepping up and doing their part to start the season. "They have a lot of confidence coming in from the run we made last year; the momentum we have coming back this year. They have confidence from the summer and how they played the last two weeks.
"From a leadership standpoint, it's hard to get Stacie Vonderheide to talk, but she's talking all the time in practice; Faber is talking all the time in practice, and they feel more comfortable when they step on the floor."
Overall, nine different St. Anthony players recorded points.
Maddie Kibler finished with five. Addi Nuxoll had three, and Adysen Rios, Lily Gannaway, and Kallie Kabbes had two.
As for the Movin' Maroons, Miley Britton led the team with 17 points. Cortney Brummer added 14. Kady Tegeler had 10. Heaven Kinnison had four. Estella Meinhart had three, and Brittney Niemerg had two.
|ST. ANTHONY
|21
|25
|12
|18
|76
|DIETERICH
|20
|6
|14
|10
|50
|ST. ANTHONY
|Player
|2s
|3s
|FTA
|FTM
|TOT
|FOULS
|Kibler
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|5
|Hodge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ruholl
|2
|4
|2
|1
|17
|2
|An. Faber
|7
|0
|2
|2
|16
|3
|Vonderheide
|4
|0
|5
|4
|12
|4
|Willenborg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nuxoll
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Fearday
|6
|0
|6
|5
|17
|2
|Rios
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Gannaway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kabbes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|24
|4
|21
|16
|76
|18
|DIETERICH
|Player
|2s
|3s
|FTA
|FTM
|TOT
|FOULS
|Tegeler
|5
|0
|2
|0
|10
|1
|Brummer
|4
|0
|9
|6
|14
|2
|Ad. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton
|4
|2
|6
|3
|17
|5
|Westendorf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Meinhart
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Goebel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Niemerg
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|Totals
|17
|2
|21
|10
|50
|18
JUNIOR VARSITY
St. Anthony 37, Dieterich 7
St. Anthony defeated Dieterich in the junior varsity contest, 37-7.
Nancy Ruholl had 10 points. Lily Gannaway and Kallie Kabbes had six. Ava Faber had five. Mady Hodge and Rillie Willenborg had four, and Addi Nuxoll had two.
As for the Movin' Maroons, Addison Miller had five points, and Alexi Miller had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.