STEWARDSON — So far this season, the St. Anthony softball team has been on the wrong end of games decided by the forecast.
The Bulldogs have had to cancel well over 10 games — tournaments included — this season due to inclement weather. They have yet to play on a Saturday, despite being scheduled to play in various events across the region.
On Thursday, though, St. Anthony did indeed beat the weather and beat National Trail Conference rival Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, as well, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School.
"We just need games right now. I think we've had 15 games canceled this season, so it's been a rough year," Bulldogs head coach Makayla Taylor said. "So, we're trying to get as many games as possible."
St. Anthony defeated the Hatchets, 2-1, behind a strong pitching performance from Lucy Fearday and two runs from leadoff man and University of Illinois-Chicago commit Cameran Rios.
Rios started the game with a base hit before stealing second base and then advancing to third after Adysen Rios grounded out to third.
Addie Wernsing then laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored Cameran to make the 1-0 score after just nine pitches were thrown.
The Bulldogs then added to that lead in the top of the third after Rios reached on an error by the WSS shortstop.
Adysen then grounded out, advancing her sister to second and Wernsing laced a base hit to right field that plated Cameran — after she stole third base — to make it a 2-0 game.
That was all the run support that St. Anthony needed, too, especially with Fearday in the circle.
Fearday threw seven innings and allowed three hits and one run with seven strikeouts.
The defense behind her wasn't too shabby, either.
Bracing strong winds that navigated the ball in different directions, the Bulldogs ended the contest without one error committed.
They also had a pair of noteworthy putouts.
Cameran laid out and made a nice diving catch near the third base bag. Stacie Vonderheide also made a catch in left field that pleased her teammates.
"She is so fun to watch," said Taylor of Vonderheide. "All of them are so fun to be around; they create this team chemistry that is so fun to be around, so it's fun coaching them."
Hailey Niebrugge also nearly made a diving catch behind home plate, but the ball slipped away from her just as she was diving to the ground.
Overall, Taylor couldn't be more pleased with how Niebrugge has handled herself this season in a new role with Maddie Kibler — the normal starting catcher — sidelined as she rehabs an injury.
"Hailey has completely stepped up this year. I can't say enough about her," Taylor said. "Every umpire we've had, they've complimented her, so she's done a really good job of picking up the team and communicating. That's not what she's always done and she's getting more comfortable as each game goes on."
St. Anthony improves to 8-3 on the season and 4-0 in the National Trail Conference. WSS, on the other hand, falls to 7-7 and 3-1 in league play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.