No team would trade the start of a game that St. Anthony had Tuesday night against North Clay.
The Bulldogs stormed out to a 22-4 lead, thanks to an 8-0 and 14-0 run that propelled them to a 55-47 win over the Cardinals.
"After a week where we saw ups-and-downs and learned a lot about our team, to come back out in a conference game and your first chance to play at home in more of a regular-season atmosphere, to get off to that start was crucial for us," St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker said. "It gave us a lot of confidence and showed our boys that we'd be fine. We just got to continue to learn and grow and we showed that tonight."
Seniors Keith Stewart and Craig Croy powered St. Anthony (2-3, 1-0 National Trail Conference) during the opening jolt, as Stewart scored five points during that stretch and Croy knocked down a 3-pointer that forced a North Clay (1-3, 0-1 National Trail Conference) timeout.
Then, after back-to-back baskets from the Cardinals' Brady Ingram and Logan Fleener, the Bulldogs struck again.
Sophomore Max Keonig hit a 3-pointer, while Stewart ended the first quarter with an and-one that pushed the lead out to 10 points, 14-4, building momentum that would carry over into the next period. A period where St. Anthony didn't let up.
At the start of the quarter, the Bulldogs increased its lead to 22-4 after Stewart made a pair of layups, junior Griffin Sehy made a shot, and senior Colton Fearday made a layup off a pass from Stewart.
Overall, everything was clicking early on, but it wound up not being sustainable, as St. Anthony found itself in a dog fight at the very end.
"They're a quality ballclub," Rincker said. "Well-coached and they're not going to give up. They're going to keep fighting and playing hard, so they got hot there and we were a little more tentative, more relaxed. We didn't quite sustain that effort we needed to maintain that large lead we had. But, credit to our guys, they rallied, they figured it out and were able to make enough free throws and take care of the ball well enough in that last minute and a half to make sure we pulled away with a win."
Battling back into the contest, the Cardinals cut the Bulldogs lead to five, 52-47, which made assistant coach Roy Taylor — who replaced an ill Josh Zink — believe they had a shot, and they did.
"We were thinking at that point that we were going to have a chance. We wanted to continue to pressure them and pressure their ball handlers, looking for something to give us a shot," Taylor said.
Brady Ingram and Dakota Weidner both had shots to cut the lead to three. However, neither attempt dropped.
"We got the looks we wanted," Taylor said. "It was a set play that we called for Brady [Ingram], just a little corner play, a double-staggered screen there and he got a really good look. It was straight but just a little too hard. That's just how it goes."
From there, North Clay had to foul, leading to free throws that eventually iced the game.
As a team, St. Anthony shot 15-of-20 from the charity stripe to go along with a 44 percent shooting night from the floor.
The Bulldogs finished with three players in double figures, too. Stewart finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Sehy finished with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting, and Croy finished with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting.
"That's when we're playing our best, when we got guys moving the basketball, sharing the basketball, making the most of their opportunities," Rincker said. "That's when I know that we're playing good Bulldog basketball."
Meanwhile, Collin Westendorf also neared the double-digit plateau with seven points, all of which came at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, but what impresses Rincker the most about the sophomore is his poise.
"Collin does a great job of really helping handle the basketball, making things happen," Rincker said. "Maybe it's with points, maybe it's not, but he does a good job of having a positive impact on the game when he's in there and that's all you can ask from a sophomore as we figure out what we got there."
UP NEXT
St. Anthony returns to the court Friday night when they host Sullivan. Junior varsity starts at 6 p.m., with varsity to follow.
