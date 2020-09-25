St. Anthony girls golf coach Randy Blake Thursday simply had two words for his girls performance the last two matches.
“Awfully good,” he said.
The girls carded a 151, beating Effingham and Mattoon, which scored 189 and 196 respectively.
Just the day before on Wednesday, the girls posted a 150.
“We’re playing really well right now,” said Blake. “It just comes down to practice, practice, practice.”
Macy Ludwig, who led the charge with a 35, credits that success to extra practice time.
“We’ve practiced really hard in the summer. Teamwork. And staying positive on the course,” she said.
The victories add to the total the four senior girls have accumulated.
To date, the four seniors of Cara Hakman, Ludwig, Morgan Schuette, and Reagan Westendorf have been part of a St. Anthony golf team that has won 17 invitational tournaments, three regionals, a trip to state and has been undefeated in dual triangular and quadranglar matches in both their junior and senior seasons.
The were looking forward to building on that success and last year’s sudden collapse – then the coronavirus hit where remedies included limiting postseason play.
On Wednesday, IHSA opened up post-season play to include sectionals.
“Im thrilled with that,” Blake said. It gives us that hope and an extension for state. Id like to see that opportunity arise.”
“I think it’s great,” Hakman said hours before she posted a 45. “We’ve all be dying for it.”
Schuette agreed before hitting the course at the Effingham Country Club where she posted a 39 against EHS and Mattoon.
“Im super excited about it,” she said. “I feel like we can work hard and give it our all at regionals and sectionals to show what we have.”
For Westendorf who posted a 42, this years run to state would’ve been a matter of redemption.
“The past two years we’ve been a great team and successful. We’ve always thought we’d make it to state and hopefully win a trophy,” she said. “Then (last year) we’d kinda choked – and not make it. This year we were thought it was our year to finally redeem ourselves. It was sad that we weren’t going to have sectionals to even get there.”
Westendorf feels from the top of the team on down they can compete with anyone.
“From 1-7 man, absolutely,” she said. “Cara’s been improving so much this year that she’s the best seven man a team can have.”
Regardless of where the season ends, the girls are grateful that they get to play when early on there was a possibility there wasn’t going to be fall sports.
“I’m sad but I’m happy that we’re getting the ability to golf,” Schuette said.
Hakman shared her sentiment.
“I’m happy that we got to have a season.”
“It’s sad,” Westendorf said. “But maybe we get one more chance.”
Perhaps the golf gods have heard them.
Scores
(St. Anthony) Macy Ludwig 35, Ellie Wegman 35, Morgan Schuette 39, Nina Hakman 42, Reagan Westendorf 42, Cara Hakman 45.
(Effingham) Ava Boehm 37, Anna Sigg 44, Marah Kirk 52, Annie Frosr 56, Anna Hirtzel, 60 Ella Niebrugge 67.
(Mattoon) Callen Halderson 39, Berit Halderson 50, Kenzi Bratton 51, Xyila Greeson 52, Piper Sanders 54, Julia Morton 61.
