Like the boys, the St. Anthony girls’ golf team also earned a regional championship.
The Bulldogs won their 13th regional in program history Thursday afternoon, winning it in dominating fashion. They won by 40 strokes over Charleston — who finished in second place.
Junior Lauren Schwing was the low individual, carding a four-over-par 76.
Her only mistakes came on four holes, No. 4, 5, 13, and 15; all holes which she bogeyed.
“On the front nine, I wanted to shoot low so that I could take pressure off for the back nine,” said Schwing of her consistent 14-par round. “But, I shot the same on both nines, but I felt like I could have played better.”
Schwing was the only golfer that scored in the 70s on the day.
Two of Schwing’s teammates neared that number, though. Senior Ellie Wegman shot an 80, and senior Nina Hakman shot an 81.
Wegman shot a one-over-par 37 on the front and struggled on the back, shooting a 43. She had three birdies on her day.
Hakman shot a 41 on the front and a 40 on the back. She birdied the fourth hole.
“I played well, but I had my ups-and-downs, too,” Hakman said. “I didn’t let it get to me, and I went hole-by-hole.”
Wegman and Hakman finished second and third, respectively, among individuals, while freshman Addie Krouse rounded out the top four scores with an 87. That number was good for a fourth-place finish among individuals, too.
Krouse shot 41 on the front and 46 on the back.
“I started strong, and then I sort of fell apart,” said Krouse chuckling. “I had to keep in mind that it was ultimately for my team, and it wasn’t all about individual scores because I knew my teammates were doing well.”
The other two scores for St. Anthony came from junior Maddy Brummer (93) and sophomore Allison Green (111).
Meanwhile, for other local teams, Effingham had three individuals quality for sectionals.
Junior Ella Niebrugge shot a 92. She shot 45 on the front and 47 on the back.
Fellow junior Marah Kirk fired a 93, shooting a 48 on the front and a 45 on the back and sophomore Elena Niebrugge shot 97. Elena shot 49 on the front and 48 on the back.
As a team, the Flaming Hearts finished in fourth place. They were eight strokes behind Mattoon, who finished in third place.
Lastly, Teutopolis finished in ninth with a team scores of 479.
Junior Alaina Helmink shot 109. Junior Abigail Wortman shot 112. Junior Amelie Schilling shot 129, and junior Mollie Koester shot 129.
The two scores that didn’t count came from freshman Margaret Wente, who shot 142, and junior Josie Deters, who shot 145.
The Class 1A Sectional is at Edgewood Golf Course in Auburn on Monday.
