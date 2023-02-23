CASEY, Ill. — One of the saddest moments any coach has to face is when seniors end their high school careers with a defeat.
St. Anthony felt that on Tuesday night, falling to Tuscola 45-41 in a Class 1A sectional semifinal at Casey-Westfield High School.
"We were hoping to make this run, win Thursday night and get to the Enlow Center, but sometimes, your dreams don't come true that way," Bulldogs' head coach Aaron Rios said.
St. Anthony (27-6) opened the game leading 12-6 after the first quarter and by five points, 24-19, at halftime.
The Lady Warriors went on a 6-0 run to start the game, with all six points coming from junior Sydney Moss.
The Bulldogs responded, though, going on a 12-0 run to take the lead at the end of the first frame.
Junior Stacie Vonderheide made a midrange shot and converted a layup off a steal. Senior Anna Faber hit back-to-back floaters. Sophomore Adysen Rios made a layup and senior Lucy Fearday hit a shot.
Freshman Nancy Ruholl then converted a layup that made it 14-8 with six minutes left in the second quarter before senior Ella Boyer hit a three-pointer with 4:42 remaining that cut the margin to three points, 14-11.
St. Anthony, though, answered significantly once again, going on a 10-0 run that stretched its lead to double-digits, 21-11.
Sophomore Addi Nuxoll hit a midrange shot, while Ruholl hit a three-pointer with 3:34 left that made it 21-11.
Moss then answered with a midrange shot with 1:59 left that cut the lead to eight points, 21-13, before another three-pointer from Ruholl pushed the margin back to double-digits, 24-13.
Tuscola then went on a 6-0 run to end the half, highlighted by another Moss midrange shot with 38.6 seconds left and a layup by sophomore Ava Boyer that made the halftime score.
Overall, the entire first half was a back-and-forth affair.
The same could be stated for the second half, as well.
Nuxoll opened the third quarter with a layup before Fearday responded with a three-pointer that made it a 10-point game with 6:23 left.
The Lady Warriors then clawed back, cutting the lead to eight points, 33-25, with 4:35 left after Ella Boyer hit a short midrange shot off a turnover.
The Bulldogs quickly pushed that lead back to double-digits, though, after Faber hit a layup with 3:12 left to make it 35-25.
Much like the second quarter, though, Tuscola would close the frame with momentum on its side, going on a 7-0 run to cut the St. Anthony lead to three points, 35-32.
The Lady Warriors then started the fourth quarter with a layup from senior Molly Macaulay that cut the lead to one, 35-34.
Tuscola then tied the game at 35 after a free throw before the Bulldogs went on a 4-0 run that made it 39-35 with 4:01 left.
Ava Boyer then made back-to-back critical plays for Tuscola. The first came when she cut the lead to four after she drew a foul while converting a shot. The second came when she forced a turnover, got Fearday to commit a foul — that led to her fouling out — and hit a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game, 41-39.
However, Ava Boyers' biggest contribution on the night came when she and Faber dove on the floor for a loose ball — a 50-50 ball that Boyer won, leading to the Lady Warriors receiving the game-ending possession.
"Honestly, I thought it was a foul," Ava Boyer said. "I thought they were going to call it."
Ava Boyer finished with six points on the night.
Moss led the team with 16 points.
"She scored 10 in the first half. We told Lucy that if she comes out to 10 feet, it's one-on-one and you got to stay in front of her, but when she got in the post, she did a really good job of executing," said Rios of Moss. "She made baskets tonight."
Ella Boyer added 14 points. Senior Harley Woodard joined Ava Boyer with six. Junior Zoey Thomason had two and sophomore Lia Patterson had one.
As for St. Anthony, Vonderheide led the team with 10 points. Nuxoll had eight. Ruholl and Faber had seven and Rios had four points.
Fearday finished with five points. She ends her career as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Bulldogs' girls basketball program.
"Not a factor in the second half; she ended up with five and is averaging 18 a game. They did a good job," Rios said. "Whenever she cut the ball, they were bringing a guard, bringing a post, but we were prepared for that because when that happens, it exposes other areas of the floor."
In addition to the off night from key players, though, the Bulldogs also struggled to convert easy looks at the rim, as the ball rimmed out several times.
"In my memory, we had a backdoor to Lucy that was an easy layup, in-and-out; Stacie had a layup, in-and-out," Rios said. "(We had) other possessions around the basket that we missed and we just couldn't execute and that's how the ball falls sometimes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.