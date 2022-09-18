For the second-straight year, the St. Anthony volleyball team advanced to the championship match of the St. Anthony Varsity Volleyball Tournament.
The Bulldogs won three matches and lost one before defeating area foe Newton in their fourth match.
Prior to the Newton match, St. Anthony defeated Sullivan (25-20, 25-20) and Shelbyville (25-13, 14-25, 15-10) and lost to Bloomington Central Catholic in its third match (22-25, 25-20, 13-15).
Both BCC and St. Anthony would then match up again in the championship, a match that wound up going three sets once again.
The Bulldogs lost the opening set, 17-25, won the second, 25-17, and then lost the third, 12-15.
Andrea Rudolphi was the top offensive performer for St. Anthony. She recorded 42 kills while also posting seven aces, four blocks, and 36 digs.
Abbi Hatton also had a strong tournament, finishing with 33 kills, six aces, seven blocks, and 38 digs. Addie Wernsing had 48 assists and 38 digs. Anna Faber had 67 assists, five kills, two aces, six blocks, and 12 digs. Lucy Fearday had 16 kills, seven aces, five blocks, and four digs. Maddie Kibler had 66 digs, two kills, and two aces. Sophia Seagle had 17 kills, one ace, eight blocks, four assists, and one dig. Anna Niemeyer had 12 kills, six blocks, and 10 digs. Kenzie Kabbes finished with one ace and two digs. Taylor Quandt had two digs. Addi Nuxoll had eight digs. Laney Coffin had one dig, and Ally Repking had two digs.
As for Bloomington Central Catholic, head coach Jenny Menendez was pleased with how her team fared.
“Our girls played well,” Menendez said. “We saw St. Anthony earlier in the day and played them just as tight as the second time around. Our girls had dead legs, but then they got some sugar and went out for three sets.”
Bloomington Central Catholic entered Saturday with a 7-4 record before five more wins pushed them to their current record of 12-4.
Aside from Menendez, Lady Eagles’ head coach Jill Kistner was also pleased with how her team competed for the most part.
Newton (12-6) defeated Arcola (25-18, 25-13) and Troy Triad (25-23, 18-25, 15-13) in their first two matches and defeated Okaw Valley (25-9, 25-19) in their third match before losing to the Bulldogs in their fourth match.
The Lady Eagles then followed up that loss with a straight-set victory over Troy Triad in the third-place match (25-17, 25-14).
“The last match is about who has enough gas left in the tank to keep fighting,” Newton head coach Jill Kistner said. “I think Troy gassed out. They didn’t make good passes; they missed some serves, they were not the same team we played in pool play, so I think we outlasted them in terms of energy.”
As a whole, Kistner said several players performed well; however, the play of seniors Faith Shull and Emma Rauch stood out from the pack.
“Faith Shull, our senior middle, I think she had a good day all the way around, with big blocks and lots of good swings,” Kistner said. “Then, Emma Rauch, that last set, was on fire; I don’t know where she found that energy or that vertical.”
Rauch finished with 10 aces, 25 kills, and 17 digs, while Shull had four aces, 26 kills, one assist, 10 blocks, and four digs.
As for the rest of the team, Brooke Schafer had seven aces, nine kills, 86 assists, three blocks, and 14 digs. Elley Bennett had five aces, nine assists, and 28 digs. Cierrah Utley had three aces, one assist, and two digs. Laney Hemrich had two aces and eight digs.
Paige Zumbahlen had 19 kills, one block, and four digs. Gracie Smithenry had 14 kills, four blocks, and three digs. Lilly Kessler had 13 kills, one assist, seven blocks, and one dig. Emma Oldham had four kills and one dig.
Alisson Stanley had three assists and 10 digs. Camryn Martin had two assists and 13 digs, and Sally Mahaffey had one assist.
