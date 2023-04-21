TEUTOPOLIS — The sixth inning happened.
Teutopolis and St. Anthony were tied, 3-3, heading into the top of the frame on Tuesday night before the Bulldogs put a 12-spot on the board en route to its 15-3, six-inning victory over their county rivals.
"The approaches didn't change," Senior Will Hoene said. "We just kept doing what we were doing and finally, the bats came alive."
Connor Roepke started the inning with a single before Aiden Lauritzen responded with a double.
Max Keonig then broke the tie with an RBI single to make it 4-3 before a sacrifice fly by Brock Jansen made it a two-run game.
Koenig then scored on a passed ball before Will Hoene reached on a double. Will Fearday then plated Hoene with an RBI double himself, Beau Adams grounded out for the second out of the inning, Eli Levitt hit an RBI single and Brock Fearday drew a walk, leading to St. Anthony (10-2) batting around in the order.
Unlike his first time up to bat, though, Roepke did more than just hit a single.
On the second pitch he saw, Roepke launched a three-run home run to left field that made it 11-3.
"I was looking for a fastball to crush," Roepke said. "It wasn't around the zone before, but he threw the one down the middle and I got it."
The Bulldogs weren't done there, though.
Lauritzen then got hit by a pitch and Koenig singled before Jansen hit an RBI single and Hoene hit a three-run home run that made the final score.
"That goes into their preparation," said Bulldogs' head coach Tony Kreke on Ropeke and Hoene's home runs. "Preparation is what you look for in these guys. These guys are taking great at-bats and their approach is simple."
Before the massive sixth inning, though, St. Anthony found difficulties against the Wooden Shoes.
Kreke, however, didn't think a slow start was the reason for that.
It was more luck than anything.
"I wouldn't say our offense was slow; Gaddis is a good pitcher," Kreke said. "We were able to get some guys on and make him uncomfortable, but we were able to keep fighting, keep grinding and find a way to get that tying run there in the fifth inning and put the pressure on them there. Hitting is contagious."
St. Anthony finished the game with 14 hits — seven for extra bases.
Hoene had two of the seven extra-base hits, his only two hits of the game in three attempts.
To Kreke, though, it's all about Hoene's leadership when talking about one of his seniors.
"He can come in and we all know what he's capable of, but it's the leadership he brings on the field — it's unmatched," Kreke said.
St. Anthony has now won six games in a row. They have also scored 79 runs to eight given up during that stretch.
