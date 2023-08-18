Much like last year, the St. Anthony boys golf team is off to a hot start, winning three of its first five tournaments.
What was also hot, though, was the opportunity the defending state champions had over the summer.
The Bulldogs competed in the PGA High School Golf National Invitational in Frisco, Texas. The event ran from July 17-19 at three different courses in Frisco. The first round was on the Fields Ranch East Course, the second was at Tribute Golf Links and the third was on the Fields Ranch West Course.
“I’m glad they were able to put it all together,” St. Anthony head coach Phil Zaccari said. “They saw a need that needed to be filled. It’s built and built. They have a waitlist for teams and it’s an awesome experience. The guys get to play with fellow state champions. The only complaint was that we weren’t allowed to coach our players; we were just more of a glorified spectator, so I drove around with a cooler and a lot of water.”
Temperatures rose over 100 degrees during their stay.
Nonetheless, former Bulldogs Jonathan Willenborg and Michael Martelli still cherished the moment.
“It was a great experience, especially playing with teams from different states. We played with Hawai’i, Montana, Massachusetts, all those different schools and just playing against other great competition brings your play up to another level,” Willenborg said. “It was a perfectly-ran event.”
“It was an awesome experience. It was everything I could have imagined, with the facilities and everything,” Martelli added. “I told people when I came home that I don’t think I’ll be able to do that again, so when I was there, I was trying to soak in the moment — enjoy it.”
St. Anthony finished the first round with a team score of 347.
Willenborg shot a 78.
“I played it in the practice round and didn’t do well. It was extremely difficult and a little windy,” Willenborg said. “On my first hole, I made a triple bogey, but luckily, I was able to bounce back with a birdie and figured it out after that. I just struck it well and it felt good to perform on such a tough course. I don’t think I’ve played a course like that in my life, so it felt really good to shoot a 78 there.”
Martelli finished his round with an 85. He carded a 44 on the front nine and a 41 on the back.
“I played well and hit it well,” Martelli said. “The greens were just firm and hard to get used to the first day. I’d hit a good drive every par four and still have a 6-iron, 5-iron and sometimes 4-iron in. It was a lot of course knowledge that I didn’t know.”
Lane Ludwig finished with an 87 and Preston Phillips rounded out the team total with a 97.
Joey Trupiano did not count toward the team total. He shot a 102.
Trupiano did not play on the second day of action; Dakota Flaig took his spot and fired a 79.
Willenborg led the way with a 73.
“I played a lot of solid golf,” Willenborg said. “I putted well all week and limited the errors; I didn’t hit the tee ball great, but if I didn’t hit the tee ball well, I’d get it up and down here and there or if I hit my driver well, I always made sure to try and take advantage of it.”
Martelli fired a 77.
“I got off to a weird start, missed some short putts and then I started to get going, got some up-and-downs,” Martelli said. “Found a birdie and that got me going and then I found a few more birdies and played steady on the back-nine.”
Ludwig fired an 80 to round out the team score.
Charlie Wegman did not count toward the team total, though he also fired an 80.
Overall, St. Anthony finished with their best total of the event, carding a 309.
The Bulldogs ended up with a three-day total of 983 after a team total of 327 in their third round.
Willenborg shot a 79.
“I didn’t have my best ball striking day that day, but I had no double bogeys and kept limiting my errors and still came away with a solid score at a tough course, even though I didn’t have my best stuff,” Willenborg said.
A two-time Effingham Daily News All-Area First Team selection, Willenborg finished in a tie for 69th place.
“It was awesome to get even inside the top 100,” he said. “It was a great accomplishment to end my high school career with. I was hoping to crack that top 50 on the third day, but I am still very happy with how I played and finished.”
Phillips also finished strong, shooting a 79.
Trupiano shot an 83 and Flaig shot an 86.
Wegman did not count toward the team total. He finished with an 86, as well.
The team itself finished 35th.
Willenborg and Martelli both enjoyed their last time wearing St. Anthony colors.
“It meant everything to have one last week as a Bulldog,” Willenborg said. “It was special spending all of that time with the team, all the dinners together and just playing around with them and playing all the games that we played. We played the lighted par-three one night at 10 p.m. and played with them one last time; it was everything.”
“As Jonathan said, we were the last day and were like, ‘This is our last day as being a Bulldog,’ and it really soaked in then,” Martelli added. “After my second round, I knew it was my last round and we got some pictures and everything and it was really soaking in and I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Martelli elected not to play in the third round and gave way to another player.
“There was only going to be one person that played three rounds and I thought it was fair that Jonathan was the guy because he had the two best first rounds,” Martelli said. “I didn’t mind at all. It was my fifth day in a row playing golf and that would have been my sixth, so I was beat down anyway with all that heat.”
Willenborg said that the heat was problematic at times.
“It was tough. I probably drank 14 bottles of water for 18 holes and constantly used a sweat towel and everything else,” he said. “There’s not a bit of shade out there, so you have to battle through it.”
What also turned out to be challenging for everyone, though, were the greens.
Martelli noted the change in his game plan due to how the greens were rolling.
“When we got there for one of our practice rounds, the starter told us they were rolling at a 12 that day, which is crazy and even if you hit the middle of the green, everything was so hard that it just bounced off the back and it was really tough to adjust to and adapt,” he said. “In Illinois, you want to land it on the stick, so it can spin back or sit there. In Texas, you had to play it about 10 yards short for it to roll up there and hopefully get it to stop.”
Teutopolis sophomore Coen Pennington, who was a part of the state championship team, competed individually.
He shot an 85 in his first round.
“I didn’t hit many good shots,” Pennington said. “The greens were rolling fast. I didn’t strike the ball how I wanted to and didn’t get off the tee very well, so I just put myself in really bad spots for most of the holes.”
Pennington rebounded nicely, though, firing an 80 in his second round and an 83 in his third.
“The course was easier, but the winds were harder,” said Pennington of his second round. “I didn’t hit my driver like I wanted to, but I putted better there. I didn’t hit my irons the best and didn’t get up-and-down very many times, so I was pretty disappointed in that.”
“The conditions were the hardest there,” said Pennington of his third round. “Winds were crazy at that course; greens were probably the fastest that day and I hit my driver very poorly. I putted better that day and chipped a lot better. But, still, my ball striking wasn’t on and I couldn’t get it done with the driver.”
Pennington ended up finishing in a tie for 195th.
He, like others, also was excited about the opportunity.
“It was a blast,” Pennington said. “There were a lot of really good players down there and I knew it would be hard to compete with all of them. The courses and conditions were difficult with all the wind and stuff. I didn’t play how I expected to, but I had a good time down there and that’s all you can ask for.”
