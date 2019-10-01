The St. Anthony Bulldogs soccer team earned a 4-0 win over Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
Reilly Ashton and Jack Elder each scored two goals and an assist.
Will Swingler had two assists, while Ivan Dong earned the clean sheet with seven saves.
Salem 2, Altamont 1
The Altamont Indians were defeated by Salem Tuesday.
The Indians went scoreless in the first half.
The Indians’ lone goal came in the second half from Sabashtin Thompson. The Indians had eight shots and eight on goal.
North Clay 7, A ltamont 0
The North Clay Cardinals earned a road conference win against the Altamont Indians Tuesday.
The Cardinals took advantage of four errors committed by the Indians. The Cardinals however did commit three of their own.
Harmon Clifton, Ethan Bible and Donnie Zimmerman each drove in a run.
Tyson Jones earned the win, allowing no runs on two hits over five innings while striking out seven.
Noah Teasley doubled for the Indians.
South Central 10, CH/BC 0 F/5
The South Central Cougars crushed the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats Tuesday in a National Trail Conference matchup. The Cougars scored three in each of the second and third innings before scoring four in the fourth.
Andrew Lybarger drove in three runs, while Sam Rubin, Chase Dodson, Aiden Dodson and Brandt Hiestand each drove in one.
Jaden Grzegorek earned the win, allowing just two hits over five innings while striking out 10.
St. Anthony 3, Brownstown/St. Elmo 1
The St. Anthony Bulldogs benefited from a pair of late errors from the Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers to earn a 3-1 win.
Davis Tingley scored on an error on a ball hit by Aaron Webb to go up 2-1. Webb was able to come in to score after reaching third on the same error as well as a wild pitch.
Altamont 2, St. Anthony 0
The Altamont Lady Indians defeated visiting St. Anthony Tuesday, 25-17, 25-20.
For St. Anthony, Ada Rozene had four kills while Taylor Ritz had two and Lucy Fearday had one. Ritz also had three aces.
Kyra Swearingen had seven assists.
Stats for Altamont were not received by deadline.
Newton 2, Red Hill 0
The Newton Eagles defeated Red Hill Tuesday 25-11, 25-12.
Renee Probst had 10 kills, while Ally Kuhl had four.
Maddi Hemrich had five aces and 17 assists. Kelsi Geltz had 11 digs.
Results from the volleyball match between Dieterich and Teutopolis were not received by press time.
ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL 10, ST THOMAS MORE 2
Singles
No. 1 – Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Maddy Swisher, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2 – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Noelle Schacht, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 3 – Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Ashley Mills, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-2, 6-1, -;
No. 4 – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Nora Kelley, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 5 – Caroline Deters, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Audrey Horn, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 6 – Caroline Mcdevitt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Maggie Vavrik, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-1, 6-1, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Averee Greene – Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Noelle Schacht – Maddy Swisher, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 2 – Caroline Mcdevitt – Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Becca Hege – Maggie Vavrik, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-1, 6-1, -;
No. 3 – Audrey Horn – Nora Kelley, ST THOMAS MORE def. Ali Adams – Peyton Sehy, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-2, -;
No. 6 – Laura Schmidt – Madelyn Smith, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Kambyl Stipes – Regina Schmitt, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 7 – Quincy Buenker – Karen Canales-gonzalez, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Anna Corapi – Emma Graham, ST THOMAS MORE, 6-1, -, -;
No. 8 – Kambyl Stipes – Regina Schmitt, ST THOMAS MORE def. Sharon Dong – Evitt Nashed, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, -, -;
TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL 8, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL 1
Singles
No. 1 – Diana Mossman, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Sarah Staller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-1, -;
No. 2 – Alli Brumleve, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Mia Hargis, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 6-0, -;
No. 3 – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Lucy List, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1, -;
No. 4 – Ella Dorfmueller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL def. Carley Habing, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3;
No. 5 – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Alysha Clements, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 6 – Isabelle Hemmen, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Stevee Walker, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-2, -;
Doubles
No. 1 – Alli Brumleve – Macy Probst, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Lucy List – Alysha Clements, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 2 – Isabelle Hemmen – Grace Hoene, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Mia Hargis – Stevee Walker, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 7-6 (4), -;
No. 3 – Carley Habing – Kenna Koester, TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL def. Sarah Staller – Ella Dorfmueller, ROBINSON HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5, 6-3, -;
Teutopolis 185, Okaw Valley 188
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated Okaw Valley Tuesday.
Zach Ruholl and Andy Biebrugge each shot 45. Drew Kerner shot 46. Gabe Schlink shot 49.
