For much of the day, leading up to Monday's tilt between St. Anthony and Teutopolis, it looked as if the matchup wouldn't happen, as impending weather forced many area schools to cancel games.
However, that wasn't the case within the Effingham city limits, as both teams completed a seven-inning contest, with St. Anthony winning 7-3. The win for the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to eight games, as well.
"This is a game that everyone looks forward to, and there are always high emotions in it," said St. Anthony senior catcher Angelo Mendella of the game. "Everybody is fired up; I know a lot of us in school today didn't think we would be able to play, but we all wanted to."
The Bulldogs scored six runs through the first two frames.
St. Anthony opened the bottom of the first by pushing four across.
Eli Levitt started the game with a single past the Teutopolis shortstop.
Then, after a Beau Adams strikeout, Colton Fearday added a base hit of his own that advanced Levitt to third before a Will Hoene single plated Levitt and Josh Blanchette — who courtesy ran for Fearday — to make it 2-0.
The Bulldogs then doubled their lead shortly after that, though, when Mendella launched a two-run home run to make the 4-0 score after one.
"Coach [Tony] Kreke always preaches, 'Hit it where it's thrown,'" Mendella said. "It was middle-away, and I just put a good swing on it to right-center field."
St. Anthony wasn't quite finished after that, though, as they pushed two across in the second to make it 6-0.
Brady Hatton started the frame by getting hit by a pitch. Levitt then drew a walk, and both runners then advanced up one base after a double steal before Hatton scored on an error by the Shoes' catcher to make it 5-0.
The Bulldogs then went on to plate one more run in the inning on an RBI single by Colton Fearday before Teutopolis retired the side after getting Hoene to strikeout and Mendella to pop out to the shortstop.
"We did some things early," Kreke said. "We were able to get some guys on base, and we were able to come through with some timely hits."
Overall, everything was seemingly on-point for St. Anthony.
The Bulldogs got quality pitching from both Colton Fearday and Eli Link. Fearday went six innings and allowed eight hits, three earned runs, and one walk. He also struck out nine batters.
"It's come to be an expectation," said Kreke of Fearday. "He throws a lot of strikes, gets ahead, and throws backward in some counts, but Colton's a guy who competes, and that's a trait, a skill that's hard to come by sometimes. When you have a guy with that kind of competitive drive, you give him the ball, and you squeeze everything out of him that you can."
Link then relieved Fearday in the seventh and preserved the victory. He pitched one inning and gave up one hit while striking out two batters.
"It started in the offseason for us. He didn't have many innings in the fall, but he got stronger, developed his arm, and is throwing the ball firm right now," said Kreke of Link.
Kreke's hurlers didn't have any problem receiving run support either.
St. Anthony finished with 10 hits, the seventh-straight game they have topped that number.
Levitt, Colton Fearday, and Mendella had two hits, while Adams, Hoene, Link, and Brock Fearday had one hit.
As for the Shoes — who have lost three out of their last four — Sam Bushur had three hits, including a home run, while Mitch Althoff and Evan Waldhoff had two hits.
Even with the bats heating up lately for Kreke's bunch, though, he still believes his team hasn't reached its full potential.
"People have been telling us that, but I think there's more there. I do," Kreke said. "We're getting on base; that's what it comes down to; our on-base percentage is right where it needs to be, and we're running the bases well. We're looking for 90 feet, but I think there's more there."
UP NEXT
St. Anthony will host Salt Fork Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., while Teutopolis plays at Dieterich Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
