The St. Anthony Bulldogs used ferocious defense to help defeat the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons Wednesday 60-30 to remain undefeated at 4-0 in National Trail Conference Play.
The height and athleticism of the St. Anthony defense made Dieterich work for every shot, only surrendering two open jump shots in the first half.
“We had our 1-2-2 trap to start and found something here with a combination defense that’s working for us,” said St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker. “Hopefully we can continue to build on it.
“I think that our combination of length, height and speed all together was able to cause some problems tonight, allowed us to get into passing lanes and forced them to run their offense out along the perimeter, which is tough to get anything consistent. It worked well for us tonight.”
“That was the story of the game, the fact we weren’t able to get in a situation where we could attack the rim or get any second chance points,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “They did a nice job with their length really bothering us out front. We have to be more prepared for what they’re going to throw at us. Tonight just wasn’t our night. We’re not going to beat anybody scoring 30 points.
Craig Croy led all scorers with 17 points, 12 of which came in the third quarter. Kennan Walsh was able to get his shots and scored 16.
Logan Antrim suffered an injury to his left foot in the third quarter and did not return. His stats is day-to-day.
The win puts the Bulldogs tied with the Altamont Indians at 4-0 for first place in the conference. The two teams played earlier in the season, with Altamont narrowly edging the Bulldogs, but was not counted as a conference game.
The loss was Dieterich’s first NTC loss of the season, dropping them to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
The Altamont Lady Indians used a 36-point night from Grace Nelson to help defeat the St. Anthony Bulldogs Thursday evening 74-51.
Nelson scored 14 of her points in the first quarter. Brooke Runge scored 16 points, while Peyton Osteen scored eight. Brianna Grunloh and Remi Miller each scored five, while Taylor Mette scored four.
For St. Anthony, Lucy Fearday scored 24 points while Riley Guy added 14.
Grace Karolewicz scored seven points, Anna Faber four and Reese Jones two.
Effingham 48, Mahomet-Seymour 42
The Effingham Lady Hearts defeated Mahomet-Seymour Thursday evening in an Apollo Conference matchup.
it was a well-balanced scoring attack from the Lady Hearts, with three players finishing in double figures.
Annie Frost led all scorers with 15 points, while Meredith Schaefer scored 13. Taylor Armstrong added 10.
Madison Mapes scored seven and Sawyer Althoff scored three.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 49, Dieterich 21
The Lady Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons Thursday evening in an Apollo Conference contest.
The win improves the Hatcets to 6-4.
Hannah Hayes led all scorers with 16 points.
Mikala Nichols scored 13 points, while Ella Kinkelaar added five.
Emma Sayers and Morgan Mathis each added four, while Natalie Hayes scored three and Serenity Weeden scored two.
North Clay 56, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 50
The North Clay Cardinals used 15 points apiece from Miah Ballard and Maddison Lovett to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Thursday evening.
Sophomore forward Allison Czyzewski added 13 points. Alexis Van Dyke scored five, while Kirstin Allen and Tappendorf each scored four.
South Central 54, Brownstown/St. Elmo 38
The South Central Lady Cougars used a 26-point night from Halle Smith to help defeat Brownstown/St. Elmo Thursday.
Taegan Webster added eight points, while Laney Webster scored seven. Sydnee Garrett scored six and Brooklyn Garrett five and Kayli Swift two.
