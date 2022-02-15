The third quarter proved to be the difference in the St. Anthony girls' basketball team's win over Dieterich Monday.
The Bulldogs outscored the Movin' Maroons 18-9 in the third frame en route to a 49-30 victory in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Waldrip Gymnasium at Cumberland High School.
Riley Guy scored six points in the period and 17 for the game. She scored 13 points in the second half after struggling mightily in the first half, where she finished with four points.
Overall, the Bulldogs exerted their will in the period, building their lead up to as many as 18 points.
Midway through the third, Guy hit a jumper from the baseline off an out-of-bounds set to extend the lead to 13, 27-14, before following that up with a layup to make it 29-14.
Dieterich's Kaitlyn Boerngen, though, would answer back by hitting a 3-pointer with 3:54 left to make it 29-17 before the Bulldogs' Abbi Hatton knocked down a mid-range jumper that made it 31-17.
Then, following a Movin' Maroons' basket that made it 31-19, Grace Karolewicz made a layup with 2:34 left to make it 33-19, before Maddi Kibler converted a three-point play that pushed the lead to 36-20 with 1:55 remaining.
Dietrich's Olivia Brummer then made a mid-range jumper to cut the lead to 36-22 before St. Anthony quickly answered with a Fearday mid-range try that pushed the margin back to 16, 38-22, with 41 seconds left.
The Bulldogs then tacked on two more points after the Fearday basket on a Guy layup to equal the score after three quarters.
Altogether, St. Anthony outscored the Movin' Maroons 27-17 in the second half — after struggling, in some regard, in the first half. St. Anthony led 12-8 after the first quarter and 22-13 at halftime.
"First half is adjusting against a team like that. They're going to come out and be scrappy; they're going to want to be all over the place, and they gave us a little heat early and just getting used to the physicality of the game," Rios said. "We outscored them in every quarter, so I thought we were pretty competitive. It looks a little flat when you play a team that's going to come out and be scrappy against a team like that."
As for Dieterich, head coach Jason Newkirk said that the first half and subsequent second half blunders were what this team had been the entire season.
"All season, this is kind of how it wraps up. We tell the girls all the time that we're in the game the first two halves, and then the third-quarter wins and loses basketball games," Newkirk said. "I tell Jeff and Lindsay all the time that I hate halftime. I wish we would play the game all the way through because it seems like at halftime, for some reason, we make adjustments, and then we cool down."
Newkirk finishes his first season at Dieterich with a 19-13 record.
The Movin' Maroons were 18 wins better than last year, too.
END OF THE ROAD
Monday marked the final high school game for seniors Madilyn Brummer and Kaitlyn Boerngen, who their coach praised after the game.
"My seniors led us a lot this year," Newkirk said. "They both made all-tournament teams, and without them, it would have been pretty rough. I can't thank them enough for what they did."
UP NEXT
St. Anthony moves to a Class 1A regional championship game against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Friday at 7 p.m. at Waldrip Gymnasium.
Both teams split in the regular season, with the Bobcats winning the first meeting and the Bulldogs winning the second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.