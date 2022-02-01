Since the calendar changed to 2022, the St. Anthony girls' basketball team has only suffered one defeat on its resume.
That loss came against Neoga in the semifinals of the 2022 National Trail Conference Girls Basketball Tournament.
Even with that loss, though, the Bulldogs (18-9, 6-1 NTC) never regressed.
Instead, all Aaron Rios' team has done is showcase their dominance, winning by 13 and 27 points, ahead of their matchup against North Clay Monday evening, and needless to say, they didn't let that dominant streak end.
St. Anthony defeated the Lady Cardinals (9-16, 2-5 NTC) 59-18.
The Bulldogs started the game on a 6-0 run after an Anna Faber layup, a pair of free throws from Grace Karolewciz, and a layup from Karolewicz before North Clay scored.
Then, after an Allison Czyzewski layup cut the Bulldogs lead to two, 8-6, the hosts ended the first frame on an 8-0 run to take a 16-6 lead into the second.
St. Anthony then followed up that first frame by scoring the first five points of the second to build its lead to 15, 21-6, before another Czyzewski layup stopped the bleeding with 3:27 to go.
However, that stoppage was only for a brief moment.
After the Czyzewski basket, Abbi Hatton made it 23-8 on a layup, while North Clay's Kirsten Allen made a mid-range jumper to cut the lead to 23-10 before St. Anthony ended the half on a 7-2 run after baskets from Karolewicz, Hatton, and Guy, to make it 30-12 heading into the break.
St. Anthony then followed up a strong first half with an even stronger showing in the second, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 29-6 in the final 16 minutes of play to win its 10th game out of its last 11.
Fearday led the team with 14 points, while Karolewicz had 11, Guy had eight, Izzy Hakman and Hatton had seven, and Faber and Stacie Vonderheide had six.
As for North Clay, Czyzewski led the team with eight points, while Allen had four, and Sydney Kincaid, Wetherholt, and Cami Beccue had two.
