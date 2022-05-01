Grace Karolewicz and Alexis Stephens, St. Anthony's two seniors, got first dibs on holding the Cross Creek Classic trophy Friday night.
After four straight years, the Bulldogs were able to upend rival Teutopolis in the ninth installment of the game, hoisting the large softball-shaped trophy over their heads afterward. St. Anthony won the game, 7-1.
Karolewicz said, "I am so happy, especially after last year, this game was a pretty rough game for us, and it was a huge turning point in our season."
Stephens added, "Winning this game helps with the momentum we went with last year. Last year, the goal was whoever brings the most momentum would win, and we're bringing it here, and it showed tonight. I could not be happier."
Karolewicz finished with two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI, while Stephens had one at-bat, pinch-hitting in the bottom of the fifth inning, where she flew out to center fielder Olivia Copple.
Overall, it was a nearly perfect game for the Bulldogs.
St. Anthony did not commit one error while hurler Lucy Fearday shined in the circle.
Fearday threw seven solid innings for St. Anthony, allowing two hits and one earned run. She also struck out six batters and threw 74 percent of her pitches for strikes.
"I think she does a nice job working inside and outside," head coach Makayla Taylor said. "Even if you have a pitcher that throws inside, outside, has a changeup, that's effective for a softball pitcher in high school."
The Bulldogs also wasted little time showing why they were a top-15 team in the recent Illinois Softball Coaches Association (ISCA) polls.
St. Anthony scored five runs in the first two innings, one in the first and four in the second.
"That's our goal every game," said Taylor on getting out to a fast start. "We want to score first and put numbers up on the board, and that's what they did tonight."
Cameran Rios started the first with a base hit.
Then, Addie Wernsing pushed her into scoring position after a successful sacrifice bunt before Hailey Niebrugge drove her in on an RBI single.
Fearday then retired the side in order in the top of the third before the Bulldogs added to their lead.
Much like the first, St. Anthony would start the second frame with a base hit — this one credited to Maddie Kibler — before Sydney Kibler reached on an error by the Teutopolis shortstop.
Anna Faber then popped out for the first out of the inning while Abbi Hatton continued her hot hitting with an RBI single to make it 2-0.
Karolewicz then added an RBI single of her own to make it 3-0 before Rios grounded out to second base -allowing another run to score - and Wernsing ended the long rally with another RBI single.
The Bulldogs would then add two more runs in the fourth, while the Lady Shoes plated one in the top of the inning to make the final tally.
St. Anthony finished the game with 11 hits — all singles. Rios, Niebrugge, and Hatton joined Karolewicz with two hits, while Sydney Kibler joined Wernsing and Maddie Kibler with one.
As for Teutopolis, Emily Konkel and Summer Wall had the lone hits. Konkel hit a double and scored the only run; Kaylee Neibrugge had the only RBI.
Courtney Gibson pitched for the Lady Shoes. She threw six innings and allowed 11 hits, seven earned runs, and one walk with three strikeouts.
"I think they kind of knew her speed," Taylor said. "Through this whole week, we've seen a little slow pitching, and we saw a great Altamont pitcher [Thursday], so I think that helped figure out [Gibson's] speed, too. She was working the inside, outside of the plate, and they did a great job tonight."
Teutopolis is now 7-2 all-time against St. Anthony, while Lady Shoes' head coach Crystal Tipton is 1-1 against the school she coached for 11 years.
"I think it's fun," said Tipton on the rivalry. "I've had almost every one of those girls; I've coached them at some point, but I know these girls, and it's fun; during both games, we looked at each other, some of us, and smiled and stuck our tongues out each other. It's a fun and friendly rivalry."
The loss for Teutopolis pushed the Lady Shoes to 14-5 on the year, while the win improved the Bulldogs' record to 18-3, ahead of the start of the National Trail Conference Tournament, which begins Monday at Evergreen Hollow Park. St. Anthony earned the No. 1 seed.
"I think they're ready," Taylor said. "We're sitting in a good position right now."
