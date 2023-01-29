Much like last week against Neoga in the National Trail Conference Tournament championship, St. Anthony needed an extra four minutes to decide the outcome of a game.
However, unlike the Bulldogs’ game against the Indians, St. Anthony (21-5) found a way to win, defeating Class 2A Pana, 60-56, in overtime at the Enlow Center.
Both teams were neck-and-neck the entire game, tying each other at the end of the first period.
Stacie Vonderheide started the game with a midrange shot to make it 2-0.
Ayda Coleman then hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Panthers (19-8) that made it 3-2 before Lucy Fearday hit a midrange shot to make it 4-3.
Chloe Ashcraft then hit a layup with 6:19 left. Nancy Ruholl came away with a steal and converted a layup, and Anna Beyers hit a short midrange shot that made it 7-6 with 4:14 left in the first.
Addi Nuxoll then hit a pair of free throws before Fearday knocked down a 3-pointer that beat the buzzer to equal the score at the end of the frame.
Ruholl then started the second frame with a 3-pointer to make it 14-11 before Beyers hit a midrange shot later in the period that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to three points, 19-16.
St. Anthony then went on a 9-1 run to make it 28-17 after a Fearday 3-point play with 2:02 left, but Pana closed the half strong, going on a 5-0 run to make it 282-22 at the break.
Beyers finished the first half with 14 points for the Lady Panthers, while Ashcraft had five.
As for Fearday, she finished the half with 11 points and picked up right where she left off in the third quarter.
Fearday scored 11 points in the period, as the Bulldogs took a six-point lead, 42-36, into the fourth.
Ashcraft started the frame with a midrange shot to make it 28-24.
Pana then added two more points before Anna Faber hit a 3-pointer with 6:03 left, making it 31-26.
The Lady Panthers then cut the lead to one, 31-30, before Fearday hit a hook shot to make it 33-30.
Pana then took a one-point lead, 34-33, before a midrange shot from Fearday made it 35-34.
An Ashcraft layup then made it 36-35 with 2:41 left before St. Anthony ended the period on a 7-0 run.
Fearday then started the fourth quarter by driving from the corner and making a layup to make it 44-36 before Ashcraft made a layup to make it 44-38.
Vonderheide then converted a layup with 5:23 left to make it 47-38.
Pana, though, ended regulation on a roll, going on a 14-5 run to send it into the extra frame after a Coleman 3-pointer with 34.1 seconds left made it 52-all.
That momentum didn’t carry over into overtime, though, as the Bulldogs outscored the Lady Panthers 10-6 in the extra period to make the final score.
Fearday finished with a game-high 26 points.
Ruholl added 12, while Faber and Vonderheide each had 10, and Nuxoll had two.
As for the Lady Panthers, Ashcraft led the team with 22, while Beyers had 20.
Coleman added eight points to the cause, while Aryn Alde had four, and Kennedy Bowker had two.
