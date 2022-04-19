St. Anthony took first in boys and girls events at the Bulldog-hosted track and field meet Monday.
The boys finished with 177 1/2 points. Neoga finished second with 69, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg third with 24 1/2, Brownstown St. Elmo fourth with 22, and Dieterich fifth with 14.
As for girls' events, the Bulldogs finished with 125 points, while Brownstown St. Elmo was second with 96, Neoga third with 43, and Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg fourth with eight.
Below is how each athlete did in their respective events.
BOYS
100m — 1. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 11.6; 2. Ivan Dong, St. Anthony, 12.3; 3. Connor Croy, St. Anthony, 12.8; 4. Gavin Sanders, BSE, 12.6; 5. Kyle Peters, Neoga, 25.3.
200m — 1. Paci McClure, Neoga, 24.0; 2. Nick Wiedman, St. Anthony, 26.4; 3. Lowell Wilhour, BSE, 26.8; 4. John Cook, WSS, 27.9; 5(t). Henry Vonderheide, WSS, 28.8; 5(t). Sam Deters, St. Anthony, 28.8; 7. Luke Dispennett, WSS, 29.2; 8. Cam Hill, Neoga, 29.4.
400m — 1. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 53.7; 2. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 59.0; 3. Evan Petzing, WSS, 1:04.3; 4. Rylan Eaton, Neoga, 1:05.3; 5. James Emmerich, St. Anthony, 1:05.6; 6. Adrian Bustamante, St. Anthony, 1:14.0; 7. Louis Jansen, St. Anthony, 1:22.6; 8. Chase Osborn, Neoga, 1:22.8.
800m — 1. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 2:12.6; 2. Aidan Braunecker, St. Anthony, 2:36.7.
1600m — 1. Lucas Keller, Neoga, 6:00.8.
3200m — 1. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 12:25.5; 2. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 12:29.2; 3. George Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 13:12.1.
110m hurdles — 1. Lowell Wilhour, BSE, 18.3; 2. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 20.9.
300m hurdles — 1. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 44.5; 2. Lowell Wilhour, BSE, 45.9; 3. Mitch Moran, Neoga, 46.0; 4. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 56.4; 5. Gavin Sanders, BSE, 56.9; 6. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 57.0.
4x100m relay — 1. Neoga, 48.8; 2. St. Anthony, 50.6.
4x200m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 1:58.1.
4x400m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 4:01.1; 2. Neoga, 4:47.6.
4x800m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 9:56.1; 2. WSS, 10:59.4.
Shot Put — 1. Ivan Dong, St. Anthony, 36-9.5; 2. Taylor Smith, St. Anthony, 36-6.75; 3. Charles Garner, Neoga, 36-5; 4. Zach Hurren, St. Anthony, 34-0; 5. Nick Poston, St. Anthony, 33-1.5; 6. Dane Fearday, Neoga, 32-9; 7. Kendal Sparr, WSS, 32-8.5; 8. Peyton Dandurand, WSS, 32-0.5; 9. Maddox Wiedman, St. Anthony, 31-11.5; 10. Carter Davis, Neoga, 29-0.
Discus — 1. Taylor Smith, St. Anthony, 131-2; 2. Peyton Dandurand, WSS, 113-7; 3. Zach Hurren, St. Anthony, 102-3; 4. Nick Poston, St. Anthony, 96-3; 5. Harrison Miller, St. Anthony, 84-9; 6. Charles Garner, Neoga, 77-6; 7. Carter Davis, Neoga, 76-1.
High Jump — 1. Dontye Perry, Neoga, 5-8; 2. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 5-6; 3. George Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 5-0; 4. Blayke Brownlee, WSS, 4-8; 5. Gavin Sanders, BSE, 4-6; 6. Sam Deters, St. Anthony, 4-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 10-6; 2. Cam Hill, Neoga, 8-6.
Long Jump — 1. Dontye Perry, Neoga, 19-1.5; 2. Ivan Dong, St. Anthony, 17-5; 3. Kevin Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 17-2; 4. Kendal Sparr, WSS, 16-1; 5. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 15-2; 6. Connor Eggers, St. Anthony, 15-0; 7. James Emmerich, St. Anthony, 14-11.5; 8. Connor Croy, St. Anthony, 14-9.5; 9. Luke Dispennett, WSS, 14-5; 10. Adrian Bustamante, St. Anthony, 14-2.5; 11. Blayke Brownlee, WSS, 13-8.5.
Triple Jump — 1(t). Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 34-6; 1(t). Kevin Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 34-6; 3. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 31-11; 4. Peyton Dandurand, WSS, 31-7.5; 5. Dane Fearday, Neoga, 31-0; 6. Sam Deters, St. Anthony, 28-4.5.
GIRLS
100m — 1. Laney Baldrige, BSE, 14.2; 2. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 14.3; 3. Aubree Brown, WSS, 15.4; 4. Jimena Lopez de La Osa Guzman, St. Anthony, 16.2.
200m — 1. Laney Baldrige, BSE, 29.1; 2. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 30.0; 3. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 31.2; 4. Bethany Shoenhoff, BSE, 33.1; 5. Ella Monroe, Neoga, 36.1.
400m — 1. Cordelia Lytle, BSE, 1:07.7; 2. Taylor Miller, St. Anthony, 1:17.2.
800m — 1. Ada Rozene, St. Anthony, 2:55.5; 2. Kyleigh Ward, BSE, 3:08.1.
1600m — 1. Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 6:54.5; 2. Megan Baker, Neoga, 9:23.5.
100m hurdles — 1. Katie Berner, BSE, 18.1; 2. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 19.6; 3. Jaydin Huddlestun, BSE, 19.6; 4. Myah Wright, Neoga, 27.0.
300m hurdles — 1. Katie Berner, BSE, 55.7; 2. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 1:00.6.
4x100m relay — 1. BSE, 59.0; 2. St. Anthony, 1:00.2.
4x200m relay — 1. BSE, 2:08.8; 2. St. Anthony, 2:11.6.
4x400m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 5:08.5; 2. Neoga, 5:21.0; 3. BSE, 5:34.2.
4x800m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 12:39.2.
Shot Put — 1. Elle Vahling, St. Anthony, 28-2; 2. Sydney Stine, BSE, 28-0.25; 3. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 22-3; 4. Cheyenne Smith, Neoga, 20-11.
Discus — 1. Sydney Stine, BSE, 98-5; 2. Elle Vahling, St. Anthony, 56-1; 3. Cheyenne Smith, Neoga, 42-0.5.
High Jump — 1. Addie McWhorter, BSE, 5-0; 2. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 4-8; 3. Gracie Gresens, Neoga, 4-6; 4. Katie Berner, BSE, 4-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 8-6.
Long Jump — 1. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 13-3.5; 2. Grace Niebrugge, St. Anthony, 12-11.5; 3. Aubree Brown, WSS, 12-3; 4(t). Anna Kabbes, St. Anthony, 11-6.5; 4(t). Jimena Lopez de La Osa Guzman, St. Anthony, 11-6.5; 6. Megan Baker, Neoga, 10-5.5.
Triple Jump — 1. Grace Niebrugge, St. Anthony, 28-6.5; 2. Anna Kabbes, St. Anthony, 27-3.
