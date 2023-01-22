St. Anthony led wire-to-wire in its win over Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg Friday night at the Enlow Center.
The Bulldogs (15-7, 5-1 National Trail Conference) stormed out to a 22-12 advantage after the first quarter before leading by eight points, 35-28, at halftime, en route to a 62-47 win over the Hatchets (15-6, 3-3 National Trail Conference).
St. Anthony opened the game with the first four points before WSS' Jordan Wittenberg hit a 3-pointer from the corner that cut the lead to one, 4-3, with 5:11 left.
The Bulldogs then went on a 6-0 run after that, highlighted by a Brock Fearday 3-pointer from the corner that made it 10-3 and forced a Hatchets' timeout with 4:23 remaining.
Collin Westendorf then knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 15-5 with 2:37 left before WSS went on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to five, 17-12, after a Jackson Gurgel 3-pointer with 45.8 seconds remaining.
Fearday, though, would hit his second 3-pointer of the frame to make it 20-12 before Westendorf made a nifty reverse layup that made the score after the opening frame.
St. Anthony then went on a 13-4 run in the second quarter that pushed the lead to 19 points, 35-16, before another Gurgel long-range shot cut the deficit to 16, 35-19.
Jordan Wittenberg followed that with a contested midrange shot with 2:54 left that made it 35-21 before Carter Chaney knocked down a 3-pointer with 48.1 seconds left that made it a nine-point contest, 35-26.
Chaney also added a midrange shot near the end of the frame that made the halftime score.
Chaney ended the game with 11 points. Gurgel led the team with 13 points, while Austin and Jordan Wittenberg had eight, Dane Curry had five, and Talon Bridges had two.
As for the Bulldogs, Fearday led the game with 24 points. Westendorf finished with 14. Ryan Schmidt had 11. Max Koenig had eight. Griffin Sehy and Michael Martelli had two, and Sam Link had one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.