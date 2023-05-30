CARBONDALE — The scene wasn't filled with joy as they expected.
Instead, the St. Anthony baseball team's season came to an end.
The Bulldogs lost to Goreville in the Class 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional, 6-5, ending what they hoped would be a state championship-winning campaign.
"We couldn't get that big, back-breaking hit," St. Anthony head coach Tony Kreke said. "They made some nice plays at the plate and we couldn't get those big hits when we needed them."
The Bulldogs took the lead first in the opening frame.
Center fielder Beau Adams started the game with a double on the first pitch he saw.
Pitcher Eli Levitt then drew a walk and third baseman Brock Fearday grounded into a fielder's choice that pushed both runners up one base.
Catcher Connor Roepke was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out and left fielder Aiden Lauritzen plated the first run after a groundout.
The Blackcats would then answer in the bottom of the first after putting up four runs.
Cole Tripp and Hunter Francis drew back-to-back walks and Tyler Suits singled to load the bases.
Ian Sopczak then hit a single to the right fielder before all four runs came across to score after two errors on St. Anthony, leading to the crooked number on the scoreboard.
"We got sped up a little bit and they were able to put a crooked number on the board uncharacteristically," Kreke said.
Typically a sound defensive team, St. Anthony finished with three errors in the game.
But even with all the miscues, the Bulldogs still put themselves in position in the end.
St. Anthony tied the game in the top of the second.
First baseman Will Hoene hit a single before designated hitter Ryan Schmidt drew a walk.
Adams then drew a walk himself before Levitt did as well, plating Hoene to make it 4-2.
Fearday then hit a double that scored Schmidt and Adams to tie the game before Roepke popped into a double play after the tag by Sopczak beat Henry Brent, the courtesy runner for Levitt, home to leave the score the same.
Then, after Levitt worked a clean bottom of the second, the Bulldogs would retake the lead in the top of the third.
Shortstop Max Koenig started the rally by drawing a walk. Right fielder Brock Jansen and Hoene then hit back-to-back singles before Schmidt grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Koenig.
Adams then popped out for the final out of the inning with runners stranded on second and third.
The Blackcats then responded with two runs in the bottom of the third to equal the final tally.
Suits led off the frame with a double. Sopczak then grounded into a fielder's choice and Garrett Church drew a walk before Drake Moss hit a single to load the bases.
Zeck Green was then hit by a pitch to score the game-tying run.
Levitt then struck out Dawson Cloud before Church scored after Nick Gower reached on an error.
St. Anthony couldn't get anything going after that, either, as Cloud retired the next six batters before a Hoene double started the top of the sixth.
Schmidt then grounded out to the first baseman after scorching a rocket down the line, only to have the first baseman there to scoop the ball and make the force out at first. Brent, the courtesy runner for Hoene, advanced to third on the play before Adams hit a groundout to third, leading to a force out at home for the second out.
Levitt then followed that by getting hit by a pitch before Fearday flew out to retire the side.
The Bulldogs then had one last chance in the top of the seventh.
Following a Roepke strikeout, Lauritzen hit a single to right field. He then advanced into scoring position on a passed ball before Koenig popped out for the second out of the inning.
Jansen then reached on an error after hitting a dribbler down the third-base line that the fielder couldn't handle, but the rally ended after that when Hoene flew out, ending the contest.
St. Anthony finishes the season with a 27-5 record.
Levitt, Hoene and Jansen are the only three players the Bulldogs will lose off the roster due to graduation.
"They kept laying the groundwork, laying a great foundation for these young guys to follow and emulate how they do their business," said Kreke on his seniors. "The experience they've gained from everyone else; it's been an unbelievable ride. These seniors are great young men and will go out and do great things.
"We thought we had one more week in us, but all great things come to an end."
While the good things did end, the future is still bright nonetheless.
"The future is bright. We got some great guys coming back," Kreke said. "This hurts and this should hurt. Look at that scoreboard and that feeling after that last out was made and what are we going to do to not let that happen next year?
"That's what keeps driving you."
