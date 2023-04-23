EFFINGHAM — Nine in a row. All in dominating fashion.
Over the last three weeks, the St. Anthony baseball team has outscored its opponents 102-13.
That number increased after Saturday’s game against Marshall at Evergreen Hollow Park, too.
The Bulldogs (13-2) defeated the Lions, 11-1.
Nick Ruholl started the game for St. Anthony and struck out the side to begin the game.
Ruholl then retired two more to start the second before issuing a walk. That runner was quickly nullified, though, after he was caught stealing to end the inning.
Roepke then started the bottom half of the frame by drawing a walk. Henry Brent — the courtesy runner for Roepke — then got caught stealing second before Aiden Lauritzen hit a single.
Max Koenig then drew a walk before Lauritzen was caught stealing third and Brock Jansen grounded out to end the inning.
Ruholl then followed that by retiring the side in order in the top of the third.
St. Anthony then scored two runs in the bottom of the third to break the tie — all coming with two outs.
Will Hoene and Ryan Schmidt started the frame with back-to-back groundouts before Beau Adams hit a triple.
Eli Levitt then hit a triple himself, scoring Adams easily, before Brock Fearday drew a walk and Roepke hit an RBI single to make the score.
Marshall then answered with its lone run of the game.
St. Anthony followed with one in the bottom of the fourth before exploding for seven in the bottom of the fifth.
Levitt started the frame with a double and later advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Brock Fearday then drew a walk and Levitt scored after an error on the Marshall catcher.
Roepke then followed with a walk before another free pass, this to Lauritzen, loaded the stations.
Koenig then hit a sacrifice fly. Jansen drew a walk and Hoene hit an RBI single that made it 7-1.
Schmidt then flew out before Jansen scored after Adams reached on an error.
Hoene and Adams then scored after Levitt reached on another error, making the score after five innings of play.
St. Anthony then ended the game in the bottom of the sixth after Schmidt hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Koenig to make the final.
