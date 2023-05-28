ALTAMONT — It is starting to become routine to see a National Trail Conference baseball team reach the super-sectional round.
South Central did it in 2021. North Clay in 2022.
Both teams ended up winning a state championship.
St. Anthony will now look to be the third-straight NTC team to lift the large state trophy after defeating the Cougars in the Class 1A Altamont Sectional Finals on Saturday. The Bulldogs won 6-1 to advance to the super-sectionals for the first time since 2017.
South Central got on the board first in the first frame.
Chase Thompson was hit by a pitch. Aidan Dodson then drew a walk and both runners moved over after an Anthony Buonuara groundout.
Thompson then scored after Andrew Magnus hit a sacrifice fly and Dodson advanced to third on the same play.
Zane Montes then drew a walk before Ethan Watwood struck out to end the inning.
The Bulldogs then answered in the bottom of the second.
Connor Roepke started the frame with a walk.
Roepke then reached second on a wild pitch and Aiden Lauritzen popped out in foul ground before Max Koenig hit an RBI single to tie the game.
St. Anthony then took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a Brock Fearday solo home run.
Three more runs then crossed in the bottom of the fifth.
Will Hoene drew a walk to start.
Henry Brent, the courtesy runner for Hoene, then reached second after a balk before Ryan Schmidt hit an RBI single to plate Brent and make it 3-1.
Eli Levitt then hit an RBI double to make it 4-1. Levitt then advanced to third on the same play before scoring after Fearday hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.
For good measure, the Bulldogs added one more run in the bottom of the sixth, as well, after Koenig scored on a passed ball.
St. Anthony ended the game with six hits.
Fearday and Levitt pitched for the Bulldogs. Fearday threw 6 1/3 innings and yielded six walks to six strikeouts, while Levitt threw the final 2/3 innings.
As for the Cougars, Dodson pitched the entire game and allowed three walks to 10 strikeouts.
South Central ends the season with a 27-4 record.
St. Anthony will now take on Goreville in the Class 1A Carbondale (Southern Illinois University) Super-Sectional at Itch Jones Stadium on Monday at 10 a.m.
Effingham 8, Marion 1
Kaiden Nichols threw 6 2/3 innings of brilliant baseball for Effingham in its 8-1 win over Marion in the Class 3A Olney (Richland County) Regional Finals.
Nichols allowed five hits, one run and three walks to four strikeouts for the Flaming Hearts as they captured their second-straight regional championship.
Nichols received plenty of offense, too.
Effingham got on the board first with an RBI single by Quest Hull that plated Camden Raddatz.
Jack Harper then hit a solo home run in the third inning to make it 2-0 before the Hearts put a six spot on the scoreboard in the fifth frame.
Spencer Fox scored after a Harper groundout. Harper then scored on a Myles Maxedon RBI single. Hull scored after an Evan Waymoth bases-loaded walk. Colton Loy did the same on a Fox bases-loaded free pass and Colton Webb scored after a passed ball that made it 8-0.
The Wildcats then plated its only run in the bottom of the seventh.
Marion finishes the season with a 19-16 record.
The Hearts now advance to the Class 3A Centralia Sectional Semifinals against Troy (Triad) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
