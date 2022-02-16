Cody Rincker knew what his team had to do to come out of the Enlow Center with a win Tuesday night.
The St. Anthony head coach needed his team to be the "hardest-working team on the court" against reigning National Trail Conference Tournament champion Altamont, and they responded.
Behind a 20-point effort from Kyle Stewart and a strong defensive showing — the Bulldogs held the Indians to 13 points below their season average — the hosts defeated Altamont 53-40 in an NTC Tournament championship game rematch, making for yet another classic battle between two schools separated by 13 miles.
"You know that it's going to be a fight," said Rincker on the matchup with the Indians. "I'm not a boxer, but if I was a boxer, you know that [Altamont] would come at you non-stop and keep throwing haymakers, and if you're not ready for it, you're going to be on the floor before you know it. I felt tonight that we were ready for it and fought back a lot harder tonight than we needed to."
Both teams started the contest identically, tying the game at six after the first quarter.
The Indians opened it on a 4-0 run, highlighted by a Will Schultz 3-pointer from the corner, with 4:54 left, before Craig Croy answered with a 3 of his own to cut the lead to one with 4:41 remaining.
Altamont would answer, though, when Tyler Robbins made a layup to make it 6-3 with 3:33 left before St. Anthony ended the frame with a Griffin Sehy mid-range jumper and a Kyle Stewart free throw.
"6-6, we thought it was going to be a first-to-30-type game after the first quarter," Indians' head coach John Niebrugge said. "That's just both teams playing good defense, in my opinion."
Ending the first quarter on a positive proved to benefit the Bulldogs in the second quarter, too, as they would increase their lead to seven midway through the period. Stewart made a mid-range jumper and added another layup off a rebound, while Croy converted a layup and Max Koenig made a 3-pointer with 4:38 to go.
Altamont, though, never broke down after that.
Instead, the Indians went on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 15 with 3:14 left.
Avery Jarhaus made it 15-13 after hitting a 3-pointer with 3:45 to go, while Mason Winn converted a layup that tied the contest.
Altamont would only score one more point the rest of the period, though, while St. Anthony went on a 7-1 run to keep momentum on their side at the break.
Croy broke the tie with a short jumper with 2:14 left, while Brock Fearday added another mid-range jumper that made it 19-15.
Then, with 15 seconds left, Sehy knocked down a 3-pointer that made it 22-15 before Altamont closed the half by making one of their two foul shots as time expired.
Sehy finished with seven points for the game, all of which came in the first half.
The Indians held would-be leading scorer Stewart to just five points through the opening two frames but couldn't keep him quiet for long. He scored 15 points in the second half.
Stewart got the ball rolling for the Bulldogs at the start of the third after making a floater with 7:22 left that made it 24-16.
Altamont would eventually cut the lead to five points, 26-21, after a Robbins 3-pointer and a Kollmann layup, before Stewart drew a foul while making his shot to earn a trip to the charity stripe for a three-point play. Stewart made his foul shot to push the lead to eight, 29-21, before Schultz went on a personal 4-0 run to make it 29-25 with 1:50 left.
Schultz finished with seven points, providing quality minutes for Niebrugge along the way.
"Will's been playing well lately," Niebrugge said. "When he's aggressive offensively and can use his length defensively, he adds another dimension. He's a post, but he can shoot the basketball."
Mason Robinson led the team with nine points, while Kollmann had eight.
Overall, Niebrugge said that St. Anthony did a great job limiting Kollmann's effectiveness for the second-straight meeting. He had six points in the championship game.
"They had some length with Stewart on him," Niebrugge said. "Eric's got some size on him, but we've been pounding our kids' heads about trying to get it to the post. It was more of a schematic thing. We went away from constant post-ups and dribble-drives, but Eric gets his points from good seals and offensive rebounds, and St. Anthony did a good job on him tonight."
As for the Bulldogs, Croy was second on the team with 14 points, highlighted by rebounding a missed Koenig 3-pointer that he promptly took back up and drew a foul on to earn a trip to the line that made it a 46-38 game.
"Craig played fantastic," Rincker said. "He guarded [Jared] Hammer tonight, which is kind of a mismatch in some ways, in that he's not quite as quick, but he does a good job of staying on his feet, keeping him in front, and forcing him into tough shots.
"He's rebounding the ball better right now, and I truly think he's finally healthy. He's crashing the glass. He's willing to go post-up for us. He's not continually settling for 3s, and I thought that was the biggest difference tonight, too, in that we didn't settle."
Rincker added that receiving a healthy Croy back ahead of the postseason is a much-needed boost for the team. Croy had been dealing with a nagging injury for most of the season.
"We know that he will be there, and he knows we expect that rebounding and running that set play for him," Rincker said. "We know that he will be able to get his shot whenever we need it, so it's a confidence booster for sure."
Stewart and Croy were the lone double-digit scorers for St. Anthony.
Aside from those two — and Sehy's seven — Koenig and Fearday each had five, and Adam Rudibaugh had two.
Meanwhile, for the Indians, aiding Robinson, Kollmann, and Schultz was Robbins (six points), Winn (four points), and Jarhaus (three points). Senior Noah Klimpel did not score. Niebrugge said that Klimpel was dealing with an injury to his foot that prevented him from playing heavy minutes.
HONORING SENIORS
St. Anthony honored its varsity swim team, band members, cheerleaders, and boys' basketball players before the varsity game.
When asked about his senior class, Rincker said that one word could best describe their high school careers — unique.
"They went from everything being normal to not having anything to a shortened season, masked, no masks," Rincker said. "They've had a unique high school experience that I can not relate to in their shoes. So, to be honest, the fact that I still have three seniors that were out as juniors.
"They were the only three juniors out last year, too, but they stuck with it. They kept working, and I appreciate all the time, effort, and dedication that they've given; the butt-chewings that they've taken to get to this point."
