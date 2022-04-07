WSS HATCHETS BASEBALL
Head Coach: Brett Harmeier
» What did you learn about your team last season? "I learned that this team has a very high ceiling and has grown a lot since last spring. Luckily, having a fall season before the spring helps us see where our team is at; we had a great fall season in 2021 after only losing two seniors from the previous spring season. A lot are returning players with experience at the varsity level. After playing for an NTC Conference championship this past fall season (lost to North Clay), I know our group is ready to get back."
» Expectations? "There is so much good baseball in our area, and we want to compete in each game no matter who we play. The NTC is full of great baseball teams and playing conference opponents in the fall gives us a chance to get other schools on our schedule, such as Newton, Paris, Tuscola, and Shelbyville. Playing those bigger schools and our NTC teams in the spring will give us a shot to make a postseason run."
» Returners? "Gavan Wernsing will be the anchor to our pitching staff and a big bat in the middle of the order. He has a lot of experience and will be a guy we will have to lean on down the stretch. Graham Kasey will handle a lot of the pitching duties. Graham has a great arm and a ton of potential that we have not fully seen yet. Samuel Vonderheide has been our best hitter recently and is very solid on the defensive side of the ball. He is another senior with a lot of experience. Austin Wittenberg is one that I believe people overlook because of the type of basketball player he is. Austin has soft hands at shortstop and gives pitchers fits at the top of our lineup by getting on base. Jordan Wittenberg handles all of our pitchers very well behind the plate and is a guy that contributes to a lot of our success."
» Newcomers? "Carter Chaney, I wouldn't say is a 'newcomer' because he did play for us last season, but he plays all over the diamond and will do whatever we ask of him. He brings a lot to the table for us that many teams don't see. Tyler Wetherell has matured over the last calendar year, and another one that does whatever is asked of him and has a very solid bat in our order."
ROSTER
• Gavan Wernsing
• Louis Heine
• Lance Lankow
• Brody Beals
• Colin Kinkelaar
• Graham Kasey
• Jacob Gracey
• Samuel Vonderheide
• Carter Chaney
• Austin Wittenberg
• Jordan Wittenberg
• Tyler Wetherell
• Rhett Rincker
• Robbie McDaniel
• Dylan Curry
• Joe Dispenett
• Colten Bridges
• Connor Manhart
• Rowdy Durbin
• Ben Bridges
• Jackson Gurgel
• Hayden Downs
• Kendall Morris
WSS HATCHETS SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Craig Moffett
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "Learned we can be really good. We had a good record against a good schedule and won our conference tournament. Also, we learned we need to keep working on little things, and having coachable players with good teammates is almost as important as having talent."
» Returners? "We have 12 returners - eight of the top nine hitters from last year and our No. 1 pitcher."
» Newcomers? "We have four freshmen that will compete for starting positions, and Sam Hayes will be our No. 2 pitcher."
ROSTER
• Natalie Hayes
• Alexis Agney
• Maddy Pfeiffer
• Karlie Bean
• Amparo Martinez
• Kaylyn Carey
• Ava Richards
• Sam Porter
• Ella Kinkelaar
• Gabby Vonderheide
• Alaira Friese
• Sam Hayes
• Ellie Wittenberg
• Raegyn Wallin
WSS HATCHETS TRACK AND FIELD
Head Coach: Annie Smith
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "This is my first season with the WSS track and field team, so I hope to build a program for the athletes and better their skills, generate some numbers, and maybe a future past high school for those interested."
» Expectations? "I'm still getting used to the smaller schools and class sizes in the area. Coming from a high school where graduating classes in my area were in the 150s, and there were so many sports to choose from each season, not ever having to worry about whether you were going to be able to field a team is a bit of a shock. I know that we had some smaller schools around us but not like what's around here, so that has been a big change for me. We will have to see where everything plays out for us and how we stack up. I won't focus on winning meets this year but on building a program here and bettering the skills these athletes bring to the table. The winning will come in time."
» Returners? "I have a few athletes that are seniors this year, and I hope to help them tweak their skills."
» Newcomers? "The WSS track and field team is young, mostly freshmen and sophomores, so this is a good starting point. We can focus on developing those skills and learning new techniques. I am excited about the number of participants that came out this season. We are at 14 athletes - boys and girls combined - so that's promising compared to last year with only five or six."
