EFFINGHAM BOYS TENNIS
Head Coach: Erik Williamson
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "I learned that the boys' growth as a young team was tremendous."
» Expectations? "We expect to qualify at least one player to the state tournament and finish in the top-five at the sectional tournament."
» Returners? "We have five returning players. Thad Dillow was a state qualifier and All-Apollo player, and I expect him to repeat those feats and possibly add an Apollo singles title and a sectional title. My other returning players are Blayne Pals, Evan Pryor, Preston Siner, and Tyler Nohren. With a season under their belt, and a few wins last year, I think every one of them can finish the season with winning records and possibly even vie for an All-Conference award."
» Newcomers? "I have four new players, Ross Schaefer, Nate Braun, Chayse Webb, and Blake Hagler. Each one has their own goals and reasons for joining the team, but each has already shown a lot of drive and athleticism that will make for another fun season to watch them grow as players."
ROSTER
• Thad Dillow
• Nate Braun
• Blayne Pals
• Tyler Nohren
• Preston Siner
• Evan Pryor
• Ross Schaefer
• Blake Hagler
• Chayse Webb
EFFINGHAM BASEBALL
Head Coach: Curran McNeely
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "We would have a good group of guys returning that are good quality players with good baseball knowledge. We knew coming in that we would need to be more consistent with situational baseball and a little more consistent with the bats to help our pitchers out."
» Expectations? "Goal No. 1 is to try and win the conference every year. I believe we can be a club in that mix for finishing at the top of the conference as long as we stay healthy and continue developing as the season goes on. I like the group of guys we have on the team and how they have bought into working hard and being good teammates. I believe as long as we continue to follow those two guidelines, we will have success."
» Returners? "This year, we have seven seniors who played last year and saw time on the field. This year, some of them will have to change roles a little, but they have done a great job setting the example of how we go about our business. Some of those seniors include Joe Matteson, who takes over again behind the plate and helps lead our pitching staff. Brayden Pals, who will more than likely be one of our weekend guys on the mound again. Gauge Massey, who saw time both as a starting infielder and relief pitcher, and Max Hardiek and Max Nelson, who were starters in our lineup practically all last season. We also return juniors Josh McDevitt and Quest Hull, who were both significant parts of our ballclub last year and will look to resume their roles again this year."
» Newcomers? "Some newcomers to the club are Jack Harper, who will be one of our middle infielders depending on who is on the mound. We like Jack and what he brings to the table, especially as another left-handed hitter in our lineup. Some other players that I believe will step up in one way or another will be junior Myles Maxedon and sophomores Kaiden Nichols and Camden Raddatz. I like all our newcomers to the team this year, though. All of them bring something a little different to the table that will help this ballclub out in one way or another as the season progresses."
ROSTER
• (1) Jack Harper, Jr.
• (2) Quest Hull, Jr.
• (3) Evan Waymoth, Jr.
• (7) Max Nelson, Sr.
• (9) Jackson Doedtman, Sr.
• (10) Colton Loy, Jr.
• (11) Gauge Massey, Sr.
• (13) Gabe Eaton, Sr.
• (15) Brayden Pals, Sr.
• (21) Max Hardiek, Sr.
• (22) David Splechter, Jr.
• (23) Andrew Donaldson, Jr.
• (28) Joe Matteson, Sr.
• (30) Myles Maxedon, Jr.
• (35) Camden Raddatz, Soph.
• (41) Kaiden Nichols, Soph.
• (45) Josh McDevitt, Jr.
EFFINGHAM GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Head Coach: Shayna Phillips
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "We are small but mighty. We are a small team, yet last season I was continuously impressed by how much we were able to accomplish at meets. Despite the odds, each girl stepped up to the plate and did what their team needed of them."
» Expectations? "Continue growing. Whether as an athlete, a teammate, or an individual, I want these girls to walk away having improved somehow."
» Returners? "While we did lose a couple of vital seniors, we have several motivated leaders returning to the team. Madi Pierce had a strong start to the outdoor season, where she placed first in both the 100 and 200 at our home meet. We also have some awesome throwers returning. Abby Adams, Katie Ziegler, Addy Haggy, and so many others continue to improve and lead the way for the rest of our throws team.
"Along with this, I am excited to see what our returning 4x200 can do with Rylea Hodge, Kayleigh Koester, Taylor Greene, and Pierce. Audrey Wagoner has also proven to have come back even stronger this year which will be a great asset in the distance events, and the list goes on and on."
» Newcomers? "This year, we were blessed to gain several freshmen distance runners. Jessica Larsen will be an outstanding addition to not only the 4x800 but will make her mark in both the open 800 and 1600 this year.
"Along with this, Haddie Hill has already proven to be a great mid-distance runner, followed by Morgan Springer and Anna Theis. I am also excited to welcome Allison Miller to our team after her dedication to cross-country earlier this year."
ROSTER
• Gracie Eaton, Soph.
• Addy Haggy, Jr.
• Allison Miller, Jr.
• Jessica Larsen, Frosh.
• Morgan Springer, Frosh.
• Haddie Hill, Frosh.
• Baylee Watts, Soph.
• Sydney Harvey, Jr.
• Kyra Hazelton, Soph.
• Kayleigh Koester, Jr.
• Madi Pierce, Sr.
• Audrey Wagoner, Soph.
• Krista Phillips, Sr.
• Anna Thies, Frosh.
• Taylor Greene, Jr.
• Rylea Hodge, Soph.
• Kendyll Schoonover, Soph.
• Abby Adams, Jr.
• Kateleigh Zeigler, Soph.
EFFINGHAM BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Head Coach: Jordan Jaspering
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "After last season, I learned that we are still rebuilding after COVID. Adjusting to the 2021 sports seasons that pushed track into the summer caused the number of kids out for track to decrease across several track programs. Despite having a low number of athletes — specifically upperclassmen — it did create a great opportunity to invest in our young athletes and rebuild the track program post-COVID.
» Expectations? "Our team is still young, with only one senior, but we are still looking to grow, build leaders and competitors, and compete in an always tough Apollo conference this season."
» Returners? "Dalton Fox is our single senior this season, and he is a cornerstone of our program. He is one of our most versatile athletes competing in the pole vault, 200-meter, and 400-meter dashes. We are relying on his leadership and experience to lead our young team. I also must mention Garrett Wagoner, who leads our distance crew, playing a similar role to Dalton. Last season, Garrett carried the load for our distance program as only a sophomore, and he has set the standard for what it means to put in the work. All of our athletes, not just our distance crew, look to Garrett as an example."
» Newcomers? "We are happy with the increase in young athletes to our program in sprints, distance, and field events. I am excited to see what happens with the guys we have added this year and am looking forward to what they will bring to our program."
EFFINGHAM SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Jerry Trigg
» What did you learn about your team after last season? "What we seemed to learn most about last year was that if we can make the routine plays and not put ourselves in stressful situations, we have a much better chance of success."
» Expectations? "We will be competing against many good teams; our expectations in 3A will be that we need to play at a high level if we want to advance in postseason play."
» Returners? "Riley Cunningham was named to All-Apollo second team. We will be counting on her to hit early in the lineup and hit for a high average. We also will depend on her to be a run-stopper in the circle. Grace Bushur will also hit early in the lineup. She will play short and will need to be one of our RBI leaders. We have three returning senior letter winners to play in the outfield: Tori Budde, Sawyer Althoff, and Daelyn Dunston. All three are very good base runners and should score a bunch of runs. Natalie Lohman is our fifth and last senior. She has been in the program all four years, and we will need her leadership and ability to drive in big runs.
» Newcomers? "We have a talented group of freshman and sophomores. We’re not sure yet how they will contribute, but we will be counting on them to play a significant role and help the team achieve success."
